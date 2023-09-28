Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,687 in the last 365 days.

AB438 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-09-28

WISCONSIN, September 28 - An Act to repeal 77.705, 77.707 (1), 77.76 (6), 229.64 (2), 229.65 (7), 229.66 (2) (b), 229.66 (2) (c), 229.66 (2) (g), 229.68 (11), 229.68 (15) and 229.682 (3); to renumber 77.707 (2); to renumber and amend 229.64 (1); to amend 16.58 (3), 77.54 (41), 77.707 (1), 77.71 (intro.), (1), (2), (3), (4) and (5), 77.76 (4), 79.037 (2) (intro.), 79.037 (3), 229.65 (1), 229.66 (2) (a), 229.66 (4), 229.67, 229.68 (intro.), 229.68 (4) (b), 229.68 (4) (d), 229.68 (7), 229.68 (9), 229.68 (12), 229.68 (13), 229.68 (16) (intro.), 229.68 (16) (a), 229.682 (1), 229.682 (4), 229.682 (7), 229.685 (1), 229.69 (4), 229.71, 229.75 (3), 229.76 and 341.14 (6r) (b) 13. b.; to repeal and recreate 229.66 (3); and to create 16.09, 25.17 (1) (es), 77.54 (9a) (gm), 79.037 (4), 229.65 (6m), 229.66 (2) (bm), 229.66 (2) (cm), 229.66 (2) (gm), 229.68 (8) (d), 229.68 (8m), 229.6802, 229.6805, 229.682 (9), 229.682 (10), 229.682 (11), 229.685 (3), 229.687, 229.695 and 229.80 of the statutes; Relating to: baseball park district administration and funding for improvement of professional baseball park facilities. (FE)

You just read:

AB438 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-09-28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more