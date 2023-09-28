MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, September 18, 2023, to Monday, September 25, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 18, 2023, through Monday, September 25, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 54 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, September 18, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Kevin Daniel Bynum, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-154-192

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Seventh Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-154-653

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 60th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Floyd Clark, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, National Firearms Act, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-154-913

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old David Payton, of Southeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Ahmad Marquise McKeithan, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-154-914

A Mossberg 930-PX shotgun, a Tokarev TX3 rifle, a Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun, a Heckler & Koch HK-45 .45 caliber handgun, a Remington Arms 700 shotgun, a Remington Arms 870 Tactical shotgun, a Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun, two Magnum Research EARB-357 .357 caliber revolvers, a Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 58-year-old Kevin Matthews, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with Significant Bodily Injury, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Pistol License Violation. CCN: 23-154-990

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

A Taurus G2S mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 23-155-051

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-155-151

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-155-193

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1600 block of Holbrook Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-155-269

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-155-271

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun and a FNH FN-509C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Stephon Brandon Wiggins, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-155-451

Thursday, September 21, 2023

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Brookley Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 23-155-805

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Ely Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-155-838

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 61-year-old Anthony Torcisi, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 23-155-981

A Chiappa 1911-22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Sixth Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-156-090

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Quantre Lewis, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-156-244

A Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Levis Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-156-269

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Demetri Henderson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-156-291

Friday, September 22, 2023

A Kel-Tec P-50 5.7x28mm caliber handgun, a Taurus Millennium G2 PT0111 9mm caliber handgun, and a Diamondback Arms DB-15 .300 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-156-323

A Crosman Arms CFAA-4PX .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2600 block of Park Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Terrell Lamont Samuels, of Northeast, D.C., for Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, No permit, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-156-409

A Powerline 426 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Robin Anderson, of Brentwood, MD, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-156-527

A Tisas 1911-A1 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Longfellow Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Delonte Ormon Sherod, of Northwest, D.C. for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon inside the Home, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Simple Assault, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 23-156-559

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of A Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-156-614

A Colt .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Military Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-156-727

A Taurus PT-145 Pro .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2400 block of Wagner Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-156-746

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Brandon Leslie Sparrow, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Civil Protection Order Violation, Felon in Possession, and Assault with Intent to Commit any other Offense. CCN: 23-156-779

A BB gun was recovered in the 1900 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Nigel Hayes, of no fixed address, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of alcohol, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 23-156-799

A Taurus PT-111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Christian Marco Moreno, of Leesburg, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-156-873

Saturday, September 23, 2023

A Ruger LCP 380 .380 caliber handgun and a Ruger Max 9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3500 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Phillip Larios, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 23-156-987

A Colt 1911-A1 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-157-030

A Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Ryan Griffin Decamp, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 157-495

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Levon Simpson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Simple Assault, Assault on a Police Officer, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-157-566

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-157-789

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Nicholas Lavan, of Statesboro, GA, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-157-819

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 300 block of 60th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Mario Antonio Rivera, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Desmond Outlaw, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-157-870

Monday, September 25, 2023

A Winchester 11 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Rene A. Lazo Mendoza, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 23-158-017

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Marcus Lee, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-158-454

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###