State Senators Welcome Opening of Whole Home Repairs Program for Chester County Homeowners

West Chester, Pa. − September 28, 2023 − Chester County homeowners looking to make critical household repairs to improve safety, increase energy efficiency, and enhance accessibility can now apply for funding through the Whole Home Repairs Program.

“No matter where you live, we all deserve a home that is safe, healthy, and accessible,” state Senator Carolyn Comitta said. “Thanks to the Whole Home Repairs Program, Chester County residents now have a one-stop shop for important home repairs and weatherization upgrades that will help address the concerns of our aging housing stock and help create healthy and safe communities.”

The program was made possible thanks to a budget appropriation passed by the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2022 and is being administered by the Chester County Department of Community Development.

“Folks deserve the dignity of growing old in their homes and the security that a safe, stable roof provides,” said state Senator John Kane. “Unfortunately, too many people in my district are displaced due to problems associated with an aging housing supply. The Whole Home Repairs Program is an excellent example of the good that government can do for its citizens and will demonstrably improve people’s lives.”

About $2.6 million is available to eligible Chester County homeowners through the program. The Housing Partnership of Chester County will also receive $112,000 under the program to supplement its senior maintenance and homeowner rehabilitation programs.

Homeowners can receive grants of up to $25,000 to support labor and materials for complete home renovation activities, such as upkeep, weatherization, and adaptive accessibility modifications.

Homeowners are required to meet program eligibility requirements (including having a household income that does not exceed 80 percent of the area) and approved scopes of work will only include repairs that directly address immediate health, safety, habitability, and accessibility concerns.

“The tragic reality many people and families across the country are faced with is that their houses are old, unsafe, and quite frankly, dangerous,” said state Senator Katie Muth. “The Whole Home Repairs program will help so many homeowners here in Chester County and across the Commonwealth by ensuring that those in need can access resources and funding to help them make necessary home repairs and renovations.”

The Whole Home Repairs Program has been championed by state Senator Nikil Saval, who has also introduced legislation creating a permanent version of the program. The bipartisan initiative was established last year with a $120 million state budget allocation. This year’s state budget agreement includes $50 million for the program.

“Pennsylvania has some of the oldest housing stock in the country. In every county in our Commonwealth, people are struggling to hold on to their homes and stay in their communities. Whole Home Repairs exists because of the tireless efforts of housing and energy advocates, community organizations, and legislators committed to taking real action to combat our ongoing housing crisis,” said Saval. “We know the need for investment in this program is enormous, and we’re committed to supporting it until every household, in every county, has what they need to make their home whole.”

Residents interested in applying should visit goodworksinc.org/whrp or call 610-713-8088.

Once an application is received it will be assigned to a fulfillment agency, either Good Works, Good Neighbors, Habitat for Humanity, or the Housing Partnership, based on geographic area and other criteria.

Applications will be accepted until all funds have been awarded to eligible applicants.

To learn more about the program go to chesco.org/5441/Whole-Home-Repairs-Program

###