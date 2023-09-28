Submit Release
Statement by Hometown Hero CBD on the Third Court of Appeals of Texas upholding its previous decision to stop the prohibition of Delta-8 products

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “We are delighted that the Third Court of Appeals of Texas today upheld the decision to stop the prohibition of hemp-derived Delta-8 products, citing “… in the Court holds that there was no reversible error in the trial court’s interlocutory orders. Therefore, the Court affirms the trial court’s interlocutory orders …

“Not only does this ruling help save an $8 billion industry, and thousands of jobs, but it also gives adult consumers and veterans continued access to hemp-based cannabis products that have become vital to their everyday lives.

“Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol has been allowed market access under the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (aka Farm Bill), which legalized industrial hemp products and separated it from marijuana. 

“As we celebrate this significant court decision, we are thankful for our industry partners who have joined us in the ongoing fight to stop unlawful bans of Delta-8 and other hemp-derived cannabinoids not only in Texas, but across the country as well.”

