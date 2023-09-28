IFIC makes recommendation to Government of Manitoba on use of “financial advisor” title

Toronto, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) has made a submission to the Government of Manitoba. The submission is in response to the government’s proposal (“Financial Planner Title Protection in Manitoba”) to adopt title-protection legislation that would prohibit people from using the title “financial advisor” or “financial planner” without having any qualifications to provide such advice.

IFIC strongly supports the appropriate use of titles that do not confuse investors and that reflect competencies of those using the title “financial advisor.” However, IFIC believes that people using the title who are already regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) should be exempt from any additional regulation relating to the use of the title.

“CIRO oversees proficiency requirements and enforcement mechanisms that are comprehensive, consistent, and applicable nationally,” said Andy Mitchell, President and CEO, IFIC. “Any further regulation of the ‘financial advisor’ title for those regulated by CIRO would impose an unnecessary regulatory burden.”

Further, IFIC recommends that the government’s consultation should focus on coordinating and harmonizing regulation of the use of the “financial advisor” title in Manitoba with existing standards.

