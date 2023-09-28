Tourism Industry Affected by Maui Wildfires in August 2023

Posted on Sep 28, 2023 in News

For Immediate Release: September 28, 2023

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 769,163 visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands in August 2023, down 7.3 percent from August 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic 2019, the benchmark year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this represents an 83.0 percent recovery in total visitor arrivals from August 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, total visitor spending was $1.58 billion in August 2023, a decrease from August 2022 ($1.74 billion, -9.2%), but higher than August 2019 ($1.50 billion, +5.4%).

In August 2023, 766,023 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 3,140 visitors came via a single cruise ship. August is typically a slow month for out-of-state cruise ships to the islands and there were no visitor arrivals by cruise ships in 2022 or in 2019. There were 829,772 visitors who arrived by air (-7.7%) in August 2022 and 926,417 visitors who arrived by air (-17.3%) in August 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in August 2023 was 8.67 days, compared to 9.04 days (-4.1%) in August 2022 and 8.46 days (+2.4%) in August 2019. The statewide average daily census ¹ was 215,020 visitors in August 2023, compared to 241,908 visitors (-11.1%) in August 2022 and 252,916 visitors (-15.0%) in August 2019.

Days after the devasting Lahaina wildfires on August 8, 2023, government officials strongly discouraged non-essential travel to West Maui. This messaging may have impacted travel to other islands. In August 2023, visitor arrivals to Oahu (507,702 visitors, +11.0%), Hawaii Island (152,951, +4.1%) and Kauai (131,628 visitors, +9.0%) increased while visitor arrivals to Maui (112,259 visitors, -57.8%) dropped significantly compared to August 2022.

In August 2023, 392,427 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, which was a decrease from August 2022 (467,082 visitors, -16.0%) and August 2019 (420,750 visitors, -6.7%). U.S. West visitor spending of $703.0 million declined from August 2022 ($860.9 million, -18.3%) but was higher than August 2019 ($579.3 million, +21.3%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in August 2023 ($219 per person) was less than August 2022 ($223 per person, -1.9%) but considerably more than August 2019 ($167 per person, +30.7%).

In August 2023, arrivals from the U.S. East of 183,175 visitors were down compared to August 2022 (217,258 visitors, -15.7%) and August 2019 (199,659 visitors, -8.3%). U.S. East visitor spending of $443.6 million declined from August 2022 ($528.8 million, -16.1%) but increased compared to August 2019 ($379.1 million, +17.0%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in August 2023 ($254 per person) was comparable to August 2022 ($253 per person, +0.4%) and was much higher than August 2019 ($206 per person, +23.6%).

There were 64,155 visitors from Japan in August 2023, which was an increase compared to August 2022 (31,151 visitors, +105.9%) but significantly lower than August 2019 (160,728 visitors, -60.1%). Visitors from Japan spent $101.4 million in August 2023, compared to $61.5 million (+64.8%) in August 2022 and $236.9 million (-57.2%) in August 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in August 2023 ($231 per person) decreased compared to August 2022 ($240 per person, -4.1%) but was slightly more than August 2019 ($228 per person, +0.9%).

There were 22,675 visitors from Canada in August 2023, which was a decrease compared to August 2022 (28,667 visitors, -20.9%) and August 2019 (28,672 visitors, -20.9%). Visitors from Canada spent $56.3 million in August 2023, compared to $63.9 million (-11.8%) in August 2022 and $57.2 million (-1.5%) in August 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in August 2023 ($226 per person) increased compared to August 2022 ($193 per person, +16.7%) and August 2019 ($178 per person, +26.7%).

There were 103,589 visitors from all other international markets in August 2023, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 85,614 visitors (+21.0%) from all other international markets in August 2022 and 116,608 visitors (-11.2%) in August 2019.

In August 2023, a total of 5,194 transpacific flights with 1,138,175 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 5,350 flights (-2.9%) with 1,142,106 seats (-0.3%) in August 2022 and 5,469 flights (-5.0%) with 1,212,926 seats (-6.2%) in August 2019.

Year-to-Date 2023

In the first eight months of 2023, total visitor spending was $14.41 billion, up from $13.10 billion (+10.1%) in the first eight months of 2022 and from $12.06 billion (+19.6%) in the first eight months of 2019.

A total of 6,666,587 visitors arrived to the state in the first eight months of 2023, an increase of 8.0 percent from 6,170,921 visitors in the first eight months of 2022. Total arrivals declined 6.0 percent when compared to 7,092,809 visitors in the first eight months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In August 2023, 328,392 visitors arrived from the Pacific region, a decrease of 15.9 percent from August 2022. There were fewer visitors from California (250,492, -17.9%), Washington (51,838, -8.8%) and Oregon (22,109, -15.2%), which offset growth in arrivals from Alaska (3,953, +58.1%). Arrivals from the Mountain region (63,933 visitors, -16.2%) also declined compared to August 2022.

Most U.S. West visitors in August 2023 had been to Hawaii before (78.8%) while 21.2 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 54.8 percent of U.S. West visitors in August 2023 stayed in hotels, 14.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.4 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.1 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first eight months of 2023, there were 3,502,473 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 3,613,478 visitors (-3.1%) in the first eight months of 2022 and 3,141,739 visitors (+11.5%) in the first eight months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $6.75 billion in the first eight months of 2023, compared to $6.79 billion (-0.6%) in the first eight months of 2022 and $4.69 billion (+44.2%) in the first eight months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first eight months of 2023 was $227 per person, a moderate increase from $219 per person (+3.8%) in the first eight months of 2022 but up considerably from $173 per person (+31.3%) in the first eight months of 2019.

U.S. East: In August 2023, there were fewer arrivals from the South Atlantic (44,445 visitors, -13.3%), West South Central (38,467 visitors, -10.8%), Mid Atlantic (35,282 visitors, -22.1%), East North Central (29,115 visitors, -14.9%), West North Central (15,692 visitors, -15.5%), New England (12,593, -22.5%) and East South Central (7,501 visitors, -11.6%) regions compared to August 2022.

More than half of U.S. East visitors in August 2023 had been to Hawaii before (56.1%) while 43.9 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 60.5 percent of the U.S. East visitors in August 2023 stayed in hotels, 12.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.3 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.2 percent stayed in condominiums and 6.9 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first eight months of 2023, 1,746,568 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,728,431 (+1.0%) in the first eight months of 2022 and 1,629,517 visitors (+7.2%) in the first eight months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $4.50 billion in the first eight months of 2023, compared to $4.30 billion (+4.6%) in the first eight months of 2022 and $3.30 billion (+36.3%) in the first eight months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first eight months of 2023 increased to $263 per person, compared to $251 per person (+5.1%) in the first eight months of 2022 and $209 per person (+25.9%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 64,155 visitors in August 2023, 63,139 arrived on international flights and 1,016 came on domestic flights. Eight out of 10 Japanese visitors in August 2023 were repeat visitors (81.2%) while 18.8 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 65.5 percent of the Japanese visitors in August 2023 stayed in hotels, 19.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 18.2 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first eight months of 2023, there were 331,286 visitors from Japan, compared to 79,950 visitors (+314.4%) in the first eight months of 2022 and 1,029,549 visitors (-67.8%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $528.9 million in the first eight months of 2023, compared to $169.2 million (+212.6%) in the first eight months of 2022 and $1.46 billion (-63.7%) in the first eight months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first eight months of 2023 was $236 per person, compared to $238 per person (-0.6%) in the first eight months of 2022 and also $238 per person

(-0.6%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 22,675 visitors in August 2023, 12,966 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 9,709 visitors came on domestic flights. More than half of Canadian visitors in August 2023 were first-time visitors (54.9%) while 45.1 percent have been to Hawaii before. In terms of lodging, 58.0 percent of Canadian visitors in August 2023 stayed in hotels, 24.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 15.0 percent stayed in rental homes, 6.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 6.0 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first eight months of 2023, there were 307,219 visitors from Canada, compared to 250,385 visitors (+22.7%) in the first eight months of 2022 and 371,146 visitors (-17.2%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $782.5 million in the first eight months of 2023, compared to $576.6 million (+35.7%) in the first eight months of 2022 and $750.1 million (+4.3%) in the first eight months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first eight months of 2023 increased to $218 per person, from $184 per person (+18.2%) in the first eight months of 2022 and $166 per person (+30.9%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 507,702 visitors to Oahu in August 2023, compared to 457,271 visitors (+11.0%) in August 2022 and 575,070 visitors (-11.7%) in August 2019. Visitor spending was $847.1 million in August 2023 compared to $813.5 million (+4.1%) in August 2022 and $732.0 million (+15.7%) in August 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 117,364 visitors in August 2023, compared to 110,394 visitors (+6.3%) in August 2022 and 126,206 visitors (-7.0%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2023, there were 3,779,257 visitors to Oahu, compared to 3,204,080 visitors (+18.0%) in the first eight months of 2022 and 4,199,292 visitors (-10.0%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2023, total visitor spending was $6.12 billion, up from $5.71 billion (+7.2%) in the first eight months of 2022 and $5.51 billion (+11.2%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Maui: In August 2023, 88 direct transpacific flights to Kahului were canceled due to the Lahaina wildfires (68 flights from the U.S. West, 7 flights from the U.S. East and 13 flights from Canada). Arrivals by air service to Maui of 112,259 visitors was less than half the volume of August 2022 (266,176 visitors, -57.8%) and August 2019 (273,638 visitors, -59.0%). Visitor spending on Maui was $246.7 million in August 2023, significantly lower than August 2022 ($484.0 million, -49.0%) and August 2019 ($404.7 million, -39.0%). The average daily census on Maui was 28,671 visitors in August 2023, compared to 65,473 visitors (-56.2%) in August 2022 and 64,553 visitors (-55.6%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2023, there were 1,891,697 visitors to Maui, compared to 1,979,520 visitors (-4.4%) in the first eight months of 2022 and 2,104,005 visitors (-10.1%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2023, total visitor spending was $4.34 billion, compared to $3.92 billion (+10.7%) in the first eight months of 2022 and $3.52 billion (+23.5%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 131,628 visitors to Kauai in August 2023, compared to 120,808 visitors (+9.0%) in August 2022 and 120,030 visitors (+9.7%) in August 2019. Visitor spending was $229.3 million in August 2023, compared to $195.5 million in August 2022 (+17.3%) and $159.0 million (+44.2%) in August 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 30,526 visitors in August 2023, compared to 28,743 visitors (+6.2%) in August 2022 and 26,865 visitors (+13.6%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2023, there were 965,016 visitors to Kauai, compared to 907,780 visitors (+6.3%) in the first eight months of 2022 and 945,726 visitors (+2.0%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2023, total visitor spending was $1.83 billion, compared to $1.52 billion (+20.4%) in the first eight months of 2022 and $1.32 billion (+37.8%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 152,951 visitors to Hawaii Island in August 2023, compared to 146,973 visitors (+4.1%) in August 2022 and 157,544 visitors (-2.9%) in August 2019. Visitor spending was $244.6 million in August 2023, compared to $236.1 million (+3.6%) in August 2022 and $193.1 million (+26.7%) in August 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 36,693 visitors in August 2023, compared to 35,985 visitors (+2.0%) in August 2022 and 33,989 visitors (+8.0%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2023, there were 1,205,394 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 1,120,480 visitors (+7.6%) in the first eight months of 2022 and 1,211,805 visitors (-0.5%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2023, total visitor spending was $1.94 billion, compared to $1.81 billion (+7.6%) in the first eight months of 2022 and $1.57 billion (+23.7%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: In August 2023, there were 4,071 scheduled flights with 838,564 seats from U.S. West.

Scheduled air capacity (4,318 flights, -5.7% with 868,303 seats, -3.4%) declined compared to August 2022. There were additional seats from Ontario (5,859, +3.3%), Portland (30,701, +31.8%), Sacramento (25,049, +2.2%), San Diego (45,815, +2.0%), Seattle (111,978, +15.5%), and service from Anchorage (+5,423 seats) in August 2023 which was not operating in August 2022. These increases were entirely offset by reduced seats from Denver (29,080, -12.0%), Long Beach (21,812, -2.5%), Los Angeles (224,284, -6.9%), Oakland (50,323, -2.5%), Phoenix (43,576, -17.5%), Salt Lake City (6,541, -16.6%), San Francisco (120,921, -10.8%), San Jose (60,808, -5.5%), and no service from Santa Ana (-3,906 seats) compared to August 2022.

Scheduled air capacity (3,895 flights, +4.5% with 779,414 seats, +7.6%) increased compared to August 2019. There were reduced seats from Denver (29,080, -12.0%), Los Angeles (224,284, -12.1%), Oakland (50,323, -7.5%) and San Francisco (120,921, -17.4%). Offsetting these reductions were additional seats from Anchorage (5,423, +10.0%), Las Vegas (56,394, +156.8%), Long Beach (21,812, +272.3%), Phoenix (43,576, +5.2%), Portland (30,701, +9.7%), Sacramento (25,049, +31.9%), Salt Lake City (6,541, +6.0%), San Diego (45,815, +43.5%), San Jose (60,808, +54.8%) and Seattle (111,978, +21.8%). There was also service from Ontario (+5,859 seats) in August 2023 which was not operating in August 2019.

U.S. East: In August 2023, there were 338 scheduled flights with 91,522 seats from U.S. East.

Scheduled air capacity (401 flights, -15.7% with 111,880 seats, -18.2%) decreased compared to August 2022. There were additional seats from Atlanta (8,742, +11.4%), Austin (4,448, +33.3%), Boston (6,116, +29.4%), Houston (11,284, +3.3%), Minneapolis (6,541, +14.6%), New York JFK (12,771, +48.2%), and service from Detroit (+4,906 seats) in August 2023 which was not operating in August 2022. These increases were offset by reduced seats from Chicago (11,559, -38.4%), Dallas (24,231, -28.8), Washington D.C. (924, -77.4%), and no service from Newark (-10,226 seats) and Orlando (-3,614 seats) compared to August 2022.

Scheduled air capacity (398 flights, -15.1% with 112,001 seats, -18.3%) declined compared to August 2019. There were additional seats from Atlanta (8,742, +14.6%), Minneapolis (6,541, +15.6%), New York JFK (12,771, +48.2%), and service from Austin (+4,448 seats) which was not operating in August 2019. These increases were offset by reduced seats from Boston (6,116, -18.5%), Chicago (11,559, -38.9%), Dallas (24,231, -30.1%), Washington, D.C. (924, -82.7%), and no service from Newark (-7,440 seats) compared to August 2019.

Japan: In August 2023, there were 379 scheduled flights with 106,065 seats from Japan.

Scheduled air capacity (280 flights, +35.4% with 70,141 seats, +51.2%) were much greater compared to August 2022. There were additional seats from Nagoya (2,630, +65.2%), Osaka (11,635, +7.3%), Haneda (37,734, +37.6%) and Narita (47,865, +72.9%) to Honolulu. Service also resumed from Fukuoka (+3,614 seats) to Honolulu in August 2023, which was not operating in August 2022. There were 13 scheduled flights with 2,587 seats from Narita to Kona in August 2023 and in August 2022.

Scheduled air capacity was about half the volume of August 2019 (666 flights, -43.1% with 179,764 seats, -41.0%). There were additional seats from Haneda to Honolulu (37,734, +77.6%) and service from Fukuoka to Honolulu (+3,614 seats) which was not operating in August 2019. These increases were offset by reduced seats from Nagoya (2,630, -81.8%), Osaka (11,635, -66.5%), and Narita (47,865, -49.7%) to Honolulu, and no service from Sapporo (-4,448 seats) to Honolulu compared to August 2019. There were 13 flights with 2,587 seats from Narita to Kona in August 2023, compared to 44 flights (-70.5%) with 9,783 seats (-73.6%) from Haneda and Narita to Kona in August 2019.

Canada: Air service from Canada to Hawaii is seasonal, with May through September typically being slower months. Only direct flights from Vancouver to Honolulu and from Vancouver to Kahului operated during this period. In August 2023, there were 113 scheduled flights with 19,362 seats from Vancouver, compared to 124 flights (-8.9%) with 21,266 seats (-9.0%) in August 2022 and 93 flights (+21.5%) with 17,391 seats (+11.3%) in August 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: In August 2023, there were 64 scheduled flights with 19,388 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 60 flights (+6.7%) with 18,219 seats (+6.4%) in August 2022. Air capacity remained below the August 2019 level (95 scheduled flights, -32.6% with 29,876 seats, -35.1%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

In August 2023, there were 64 scheduled flights with 19,388 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 60 flights (+6.7%) with 18,219 seats (+6.4%) in August 2022. Air capacity remained below the August 2019 level (95 scheduled flights, -32.6% with 29,876 seats, -35.1%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. New Zealand: There were 28 scheduled flights with 7,931 seats from Auckland in August 2023, compared to 26 flights (+7.7%) with 7,432 seats (+6.7%) in August 2022 and 38 flights (-26.3%) with 10,684 seats (-25.8%) in August 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 38 scheduled flights with 10,491 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in August 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 38 scheduled flights with 10,491 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in August 2019. Korea: There were 73 scheduled flights with 21,179 seats from Seoul in August 2023, compared to 71 flights (+2.8%) with 22,968 seats (-7.8%) in August 2022 and 100 flights (-27.0%) with 32,579 seats (-35.0%) in August 2019.

There were 73 scheduled flights with 21,179 seats from Seoul in August 2023, compared to 71 flights (+2.8%) with 22,968 seats (-7.8%) in August 2022 and 100 flights (-27.0%) with 32,579 seats (-35.0%) in August 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in August 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in August 2023 and in August 2022, compared to 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in August 2019.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in August 2023 and in August 2022, compared to 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in August 2019. Philippines: There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in August 2023, compared to 18 flights (+22.2%) with 5,562 seats (+22.2%) in August 2022 and 21 flights (+4.8%) with 6,489 seats (+4.8%) in August 2019.

There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in August 2023, compared to 18 flights (+22.2%) with 5,562 seats (+22.2%) in August 2022 and 21 flights (+4.8%) with 6,489 seats (+4.8%) in August 2019. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in August 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in August 2022. There were five flights (-20.0%) with 736 seats (-7.6%) in August 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in August 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in August 2022. There were five flights (-20.0%) with 736 seats (-7.6%) in August 2019. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in August 2023. There was no direct air service from Cook Islands in August 2022 and in August 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in August 2023. There was no direct air service from Cook Islands in August 2022 and in August 2019. Kiribati: There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in August 2023 and August 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in August 2019.

There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in August 2023 and August 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in August 2019. Marshall Islands: There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats from Majuro in August 2023 and in August 2022. There were 17 flights (-94.1%) with 2,822 seats (-94.1%) in August 2019.

There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats from Majuro in August 2023 and in August 2022. There were 17 flights (-94.1%) with 2,822 seats (-94.1%) in August 2019. Fiji: There were eight scheduled flights with 1,360 seats in August 2023. There was no direct service from Nadi in August 2022. There were four flights (+100.0%) with 530 seats (+156.6%) in August 2019.

There were eight scheduled flights with 1,360 seats in August 2023. There was no direct service from Nadi in August 2022. There were four flights (+100.0%) with 530 seats (+156.6%) in August 2019. American Samoa: There were 10 scheduled flights with 2,780 seats from Pago Pago in August 2023, compared to nine flights (+11.1%) with 2,502 seats (+11.1%) and 13 flights (-23.1%) with 3,614 seats (-23.1%) in August 2019.

There were 10 scheduled flights with 2,780 seats from Pago Pago in August 2023, compared to nine flights (+11.1%) with 2,502 seats (+11.1%) and 13 flights (-23.1%) with 3,614 seats (-23.1%) in August 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in August 2023 and in August 2022, compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 1,390 seats (-20.0%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2023, there were 40,868 transpacific flights with 8,962,860 seats, compared to 41,078 flights (-0.5%) with 8,613,239 seats (+4.1%) in the first eight months of 2022 and 41,879 flights (-2.4%) with 9,217,268 seats (-2.8%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

The months of June through August are typically a slower period for out-of-state cruise ships entering Hawaii. In August 2023, 3,140 visitors came to Hawaii aboard a single out-of-state cruise ship. Another 9,988 visitors came by air service to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America. The Pride of America usually spends 2 days in Kahului Harbor on each seven-day interisland tour; however due to the Lahaina wildfires, port calls to Kahului were canceled and the ship added one more day in Hilo and one more day in N?wiliwili to each tour for the last three weeks of August 2023.

In August 2022, no out-of-state cruise ships came to the islands. The Pride of America continued to slowly ramp up operation after resuming inter-island sails in April 2022. This ship was operating at 50-60 percent of its capacity and carried a total of 4,422 visitors in August 2022.

No out-of-state cruise ships came in August 2019 while 11,766 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first eight months of 2023, 87,425 visitors entered Hawaii via 39 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,852 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround tour on an out-of-state cruise ship and another 83,856 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first eight months of 2022, 29,144 visitors entered Hawaii via 21 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 4,981 visitors who came by air to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 22,855 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first eight months of 2019, 77,036 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 37 out-of-state cruise ships and 86,188 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka:

A total of 112,259 visitors arrived on Maui in August 2023, the lowest count since February 2021 (92,611 visitors). Visitor spending of $246.7 million on Maui was the lowest since March 2021 ($262.3 million).

Earlier this month, Governor Green announced that travel restrictions will end and West Maui will reopen starting October 8. The impact zone in Lahaina will not be open to visitors.

As we welcome the return of visitors to West Maui (including Napili, Kaanapali, Honokwai and Kapalua), we will be supporting Maui’s economy and keeping our people employed so they can continue to live on Maui and recover. We encourage respectful travel, supporting local businesses, and participation in volunteer opportunities that mālama (give back to) Hawaii. For more information, please visit gohawaii.com/malama.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

View the August 2023 tables here.

AUGUST 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2022 % change 2023P YTD 2022 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,584.3 1,744.9 -9.2 14,413.1 13,096.2 10.1 Total by air 1,582.9 1,744.9 -9.3 14,373.6 13,081.9 9.9 U.S. Total 1,146.6 1,389.6 -17.5 11,252.7 11,094.1 1.4 U.S. West 703.0 860.9 -18.3 6,754.7 6,793.5 -0.6 U.S. East 443.6 528.8 -16.1 4,498.0 4,300.6 4.6 Japan 101.4 61.5 64.8 528.9 169.2 212.6 Canada 56.3 63.9 -11.8 782.5 576.6 35.7 All Others 278.6 229.9 21.2 1,809.6 1,242.0 45.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1.4 0.0 NA 39.5 14.2 177.0 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,665,627 7,499,145 -11.1 59,978,887 57,221,228 4.8 Total by air 6,650,473 7,499,145 -11.3 59,548,511 57,062,587 4.4 U.S. Total 4,955,926 5,944,545 -16.6 46,819,077 48,205,373 -2.9 U.S. West 3,211,648 3,857,320 -16.7 29,748,767 31,054,333 -4.2 U.S. East 1,744,278 2,087,225 -16.4 17,070,310 17,151,040 -0.5 Japan 439,740 255,911 71.8 2,237,449 711,281 214.6 Canada 249,598 330,393 -24.5 3,594,570 3,131,107 14.8 All Others 1,005,209 968,297 3.8 6,897,414 5,014,826 37.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 15,153 0 NA 430,376 158,641 171.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 769,163 829,772 -7.3 6,666,587 6,170,921 8.0 Total by air 766,023 829,772 -7.7 6,579,161 6,141,777 7.1 U.S. Total 575,603 684,340 -15.9 5,249,041 5,341,909 -1.7 U.S. West 392,427 467,082 -16.0 3,502,473 3,613,478 -3.1 U.S. East 183,175 217,258 -15.7 1,746,568 1,728,431 1.0 Japan 64,155 31,151 105.9 331,286 79,950 314.4 Canada 22,675 28,667 -20.9 307,219 250,385 22.7 All Others 103,589 85,614 21.0 691,615 469,533 47.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,140 0 NA 87,425 29,144 200.0 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 215,020 241,908 -11.1 246,827 235,478 4.8 Total by air 214,531 241,908 -11.3 245,056 234,825 4.4 U.S. Total 159,869 191,760 -16.6 192,671 198,376 -2.9 U.S. West 103,602 124,430 -16.7 122,423 127,796 -4.2 U.S. East 56,267 67,330 -16.4 70,248 70,580 -0.5 Japan 14,185 8,255 71.8 9,208 2,927 214.6 Canada 8,052 10,658 -24.5 14,792 12,885 14.8 All Others 32,426 31,235 3.8 28,384 20,637 37.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 489 0 NA 1,771 653 171.3 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.67 9.04 -4.1 9.00 9.27 -3.0 Total by air 8.68 9.04 -3.9 9.05 9.29 -2.6 U.S. Total 8.61 8.69 -0.9 8.92 9.02 -1.2 U.S. West 8.18 8.26 -0.9 8.49 8.59 -1.2 U.S. East 9.52 9.61 -0.9 9.77 9.92 -1.5 Japan 6.85 8.22 -16.6 6.75 8.90 -24.1 Canada 11.01 11.53 -4.5 11.70 12.51 -6.4 All Others 9.70 11.31 -14.2 9.97 10.68 -6.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.83 0.00 NA 4.92 5.44 -9.6 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 237.7 232.7 2.1 240.3 228.9 5.0 Total by air 238.0 232.7 2.3 241.4 229.3 5.3 U.S. Total 231.4 233.8 -1.0 240.3 230.1 4.4 U.S. West 218.9 223.2 -1.9 227.1 218.8 3.8 U.S. East 254.3 253.3 0.4 263.5 250.8 5.1 Japan 230.5 240.4 -4.1 236.4 237.9 -0.6 Canada 225.7 193.4 16.7 217.7 184.2 18.2 All Others 277.1 237.4 16.7 262.4 247.7 5.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 93.5 0.0 NA 91.7 89.8 2.1 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,059.8 2,102.9 -2.1 2,162.0 2,122.2 1.9 Total by air 2,066.3 2,102.9 -1.7 2,184.7 2,130.0 2.6 U.S. Total 1,992.0 2,030.6 -1.9 2,143.8 2,076.8 3.2 U.S. West 1,791.4 1,843.1 -2.8 1,928.5 1,880.0 2.6 U.S. East 2,421.7 2,433.8 -0.5 2,575.3 2,488.2 3.5 Japan 1,580.1 1,974.8 -20.0 1,596.4 2,116.3 -24.6 Canada 2,484.6 2,228.6 11.5 2,547.1 2,302.9 10.6 All Others 2,689.1 2,684.9 0.2 2,616.5 2,645.1 -1.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 451.1 0.0 NA 451.3 488.8 -7.7

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

AUGUST 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,584.3 1,502.9 5.4 14,413.1 12,055.8 19.6 Total by air 1,582.9 1,502.9 5.3 14,373.6 12,026.9 19.5 U.S. Total 1,146.6 958.4 19.6 11,252.7 7,984.9 40.9 U.S. West 703.0 579.3 21.3 6,754.7 4,685.8 44.2 U.S. East 443.6 379.1 17.0 4,498.0 3,299.0 36.3 Japan 101.4 236.9 -57.2 528.9 1,455.9 -63.7 Canada 56.3 57.2 -1.5 782.5 750.1 4.3 All Others 278.6 250.3 11.3 1,809.6 1,836.0 -1.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1.4 0.0 NA 39.5 29.0 36.2 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,665,627 7,840,392 -15.0 59,978,887 61,961,974 -3.2 Total by air 6,650,473 7,840,392 -15.2 59,548,511 61,611,155 -3.3 U.S. Total 4,955,926 5,302,796 -6.5 46,819,077 42,851,073 9.3 U.S. West 3,211,648 3,460,125 -7.2 29,748,767 27,089,212 9.8 U.S. East 1,744,278 1,842,671 -5.3 17,070,310 15,761,860 8.3 Japan 439,740 1,037,198 -57.6 2,237,449 6,121,180 -63.4 Canada 249,598 321,101 -22.3 3,594,570 4,510,009 -20.3 All Others 1,005,209 1,179,296 -14.8 6,897,414 8,128,894 -15.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 15,153 0 NA 430,376 350,820 22.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 769,163 926,417 -17.0 6,666,587 7,092,809 -6.0 Total by air 766,023 926,417 -17.3 6,579,161 7,015,773 -6.2 U.S. Total 575,603 620,409 -7.2 5,249,041 4,771,257 10.0 U.S. West 392,427 420,750 -6.7 3,502,473 3,141,739 11.5 U.S. East 183,175 199,659 -8.3 1,746,568 1,629,517 7.2 Japan 64,155 160,728 -60.1 331,286 1,029,549 -67.8 Canada 22,675 28,672 -20.9 307,219 371,146 -17.2 All Others 103,589 116,608 -11.2 691,615 843,822 -18.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,140 0 NA 87,425 77,036 13.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 215,020 252,916 -15.0 246,827 254,988 -3.2 Total by air 214,531 252,916 -15.2 245,056 253,544 -3.3 U.S. Total 159,869 171,058 -6.5 192,671 176,342 9.3 U.S. West 103,602 111,617 -7.2 122,423 111,478 9.8 U.S. East 56,267 59,441 -5.3 70,248 64,864 8.3 Japan 14,185 33,458 -57.6 9,208 25,190 -63.4 Canada 8,052 10,358 -22.3 14,792 18,560 -20.3 All Others 32,426 38,042 -14.8 28,384 33,452 -15.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 489 0 NA 1,771 1,444 22.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.67 8.46 2.4 9.00 8.74 3.0 Total by air 8.68 8.46 2.6 9.05 8.78 3.1 U.S. Total 8.61 8.55 0.7 8.92 8.98 -0.7 U.S. West 8.18 8.22 -0.5 8.49 8.62 -1.5 U.S. East 9.52 9.23 3.2 9.77 9.67 1.0 Japan 6.85 6.45 6.2 6.75 5.95 13.6 Canada 11.01 11.20 -1.7 11.70 12.15 -3.7 All Others 9.70 10.11 -4.0 9.97 9.63 3.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.83 0.00 NA 4.92 4.55 8.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 237.7 191.7 24.0 240.3 194.6 23.5 Total by air 238.0 191.7 24.2 241.4 195.2 23.7 U.S. Total 231.4 180.7 28.0 240.3 186.3 29.0 U.S. West 218.9 167.4 30.7 227.1 173.0 31.3 U.S. East 254.3 205.7 23.6 263.5 209.3 25.9 Japan 230.5 228.4 0.9 236.4 237.8 -0.6 Canada 225.7 178.2 26.7 217.7 166.3 30.9 All Others 277.1 212.2 30.6 262.4 225.9 16.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 93.5 0.0 NA 91.7 82.6 11.0 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,059.8 1,622.2 27.0 2,162.0 1,699.7 27.2 Total by air 2,066.3 1,622.2 27.4 2,184.7 1,714.3 27.4 U.S. Total 1,992.0 1,544.8 28.9 2,143.8 1,673.5 28.1 U.S. West 1,791.4 1,376.9 30.1 1,928.5 1,491.5 29.3 U.S. East 2,421.7 1,898.7 27.5 2,575.3 2,024.5 27.2 Japan 1,580.1 1,474.1 7.2 1,596.4 1,414.1 12.9 Canada 2,484.6 1,995.5 24.5 2,547.1 2,021.1 26.0 All Others 2,689.1 2,146.4 25.3 2,616.5 2,175.8 20.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 451.1 0.0 NA 451.3 376.0 20.0

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

AUGUST 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2022 % change 2023P YTD 2022 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,584.3 1,744.9 -9.2 14,413.1 13,096.2 10.1 Total by air 1,582.9 1,744.9 -9.3 14,373.6 13,081.9 9.9 Oahu 847.1 813.5 4.1 6,123.6 5,714.2 7.2 Maui 246.7 484.0 -49.0 4,343.3 3,923.1 10.7 Molokai 3.0 2.3 32.3 31.3 24.7 26.6 Lanai 12.1 13.5 -10.3 108.2 98.7 9.6 Kauai 229.3 195.5 17.3 1,825.0 1,515.6 20.4 Hawaii Island 244.6 236.1 3.6 1,942.3 1,805.6 7.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1.4 0.0 NA 39.5 14.2 177.0 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,665,627 7,499,145 -11.1 59,978,887 57,221,228 4.8 Total by air 6,650,473 7,499,145 -11.3 59,548,511 57,062,587 4.4 Oahu 3,638,289 3,422,212 6.3 27,530,330 24,142,010 14.0 Maui 888,808 2,029,662 -56.2 15,076,880 16,184,350 -6.8 Molokai 19,983 20,365 -1.9 176,464 163,593 7.9 Lanai 19,616 20,329 -3.5 180,321 186,298 -3.2 Kauai 946,308 891,031 6.2 7,187,495 7,160,888 0.4 Hawaii Island 1,137,468 1,115,545 2.0 9,397,020 9,225,449 1.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 15,153 0 NA 430,376 158,641 171.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 769,163 829,772 -7.3 6,666,587 6,170,921 8.0 Total by air 766,023 829,772 -7.7 6,579,161 6,141,777 7.1 Oahu 507,702 457,271 11.0 3,779,257 3,204,080 18.0 Maui 112,259 266,176 -57.8 1,891,697 1,979,520 -4.4 Molokai 2,981 4,167 -28.5 31,251 28,099 11.2 Lanai 7,248 5,615 29.1 49,788 43,961 13.3 Kauai 131,628 120,808 9.0 965,016 907,780 6.3 Hawaii Island 152,951 146,973 4.1 1,205,394 1,120,480 7.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,140 0 NA 87,425 29,144 200.0 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 215,020 241,908 -11.1 246,827 235,478 4.8 Total by air 214,531 241,908 -11.3 245,056 234,825 4.4 Oahu 117,364 110,394 6.3 113,294 99,350 14.0 Maui 28,671 65,473 -56.2 62,045 66,602 -6.8 Molokai 645 657 -1.9 726 673 7.9 Lanai 633 656 -3.5 742 767 -3.2 Kauai 30,526 28,743 6.2 29,578 29,469 0.4 Hawaii Island 36,693 35,985 2.0 38,671 37,965 1.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 489 0 NA 1,771 653 171.3 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.67 9.04 -4.1 9.00 9.27 -3.0 Total by air 8.68 9.04 -3.9 9.05 9.29 -2.6 Oahu 7.17 7.48 -4.2 7.28 7.53 -3.3 Maui 7.92 7.63 3.8 7.97 8.18 -2.5 Molokai 6.70 4.89 37.1 5.65 5.82 -3.0 Lanai 2.71 3.62 -25.2 3.62 4.24 -14.5 Kauai 7.19 7.38 -2.5 7.45 7.89 -5.6 Hawaii Island 7.44 7.59 -2.0 7.80 8.23 -5.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.83 0.00 NA 4.92 5.44 -9.6 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 237.7 232.7 2.1 240.3 228.9 5.0 Total by air 238.0 232.7 2.3 241.4 229.3 5.3 Oahu 232.8 237.7 -2.1 222.4 236.7 -6.0 Maui 277.6 238.4 16.4 288.1 242.4 18.8 Molokai 151.8 112.7 34.8 177.1 150.9 17.4 Lanai 618.1 665.0 -7.0 599.8 529.9 13.2 Kauai 242.3 219.4 10.4 253.9 211.7 20.0 Hawaii Island 215.1 211.6 1.6 206.7 195.7 5.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 93.5 0.0 NA 91.7 89.8 2.1 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,059.8 2,102.9 -2.1 2,162.0 2,122.2 1.9 Total by air 2,066.3 2,102.9 -1.7 2,184.7 2,130.0 2.6 Oahu 1,668.4 1,779.1 -6.2 1,620.3 1,783.4 -9.1 Maui 2,198.0 1,818.2 20.9 2,296.0 1,981.8 15.9 Molokai 1,017.9 550.6 84.9 1,000.3 878.8 13.8 Lanai 1,673.0 2,407.7 -30.5 2,172.4 2,245.4 -3.3 Kauai 1,741.8 1,618.5 7.6 1,891.2 1,669.6 13.3 Hawaii Island 1,599.4 1,606.4 -0.4 1,611.4 1,611.5 0.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 451.1 0.0 NA 451.3 488.8 -7.7

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

AUGUST 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2023 VS. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,584.3 1,502.9 5.4 14,413.1 12,055.8 19.6 Total by air 1,582.9 1,502.9 5.3 14,373.6 12,026.9 19.5 Oahu 847.1 732.0 15.7 6,123.6 5,506.0 11.2 Maui 246.7 404.7 -39.0 4,343.3 3,517.5 23.5 Molokai 3.0 1.7 77.5 31.3 23.2 34.8 Lanai 12.1 12.4 -2.1 108.2 86.3 25.3 Kauai 229.3 159.0 44.2 1,825.0 1,324.0 37.8 Hawaii Island 244.6 193.1 26.7 1,942.3 1,569.9 23.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1.4 0.0 NA 39.5 29.0 36.2 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,665,627 7,840,392 -15.0 59,978,887 61,961,974 -3.2 Total by air 6,650,473 7,840,392 -15.2 59,548,511 61,611,155 -3.3 Oahu 3,638,289 3,912,374 -7.0 27,530,330 28,791,511 -4.4 Maui 888,808 2,001,157 -55.6 15,076,880 16,618,154 -9.3 Molokai 19,983 16,226 23.2 176,464 186,586 -5.4 Lanai 19,616 24,158 -18.8 180,321 182,941 -1.4 Kauai 946,308 832,813 13.6 7,187,495 7,011,474 2.5 Hawaii Island 1,137,468 1,053,664 8.0 9,397,020 8,820,489 6.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 15,153 0 NA 430,376 350,820 22.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 769,163 926,417 -17.0 6,666,587 7,092,809 -6.0 Total by air 766,023 926,417 -17.3 6,579,161 7,015,773 -6.2 Oahu 507,702 575,070 -11.7 3,779,257 4,199,292 -10.0 Maui 112,259 273,638 -59.0 1,891,697 2,104,005 -10.1 Molokai 2,981 4,860 -38.7 31,251 42,762 -26.9 Lanai 7,248 7,739 -6.4 49,788 59,522 -16.4 Kauai 131,628 120,030 9.7 965,016 945,726 2.0 Hawaii Island 152,951 157,544 -2.9 1,205,394 1,211,805 -0.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,140 0 NA 87,425 77,036 13.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 215,020 252,916 -15.0 246,827 254,988 -3.2 Total by air 214,531 252,916 -15.2 245,056 253,544 -3.3 Oahu 117,364 126,206 -7.0 113,294 118,484 -4.4 Maui 28,671 64,553 -55.6 62,045 68,387 -9.3 Molokai 645 523 23.2 726 768 -5.4 Lanai 633 779 -18.8 742 753 -1.4 Kauai 30,526 26,865 13.6 29,578 28,854 2.5 Hawaii Island 36,693 33,989 8.0 38,671 36,298 6.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 489 0 NA 1,771 1,444 22.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.67 8.46 2.4 9.00 8.74 3.0 Total by air 8.68 8.46 2.6 9.05 8.78 3.1 Oahu 7.17 6.80 5.3 7.28 6.86 6.2 Maui 7.92 7.31 8.3 7.97 7.90 0.9 Molokai 6.70 3.34 100.8 5.65 4.36 29.4 Lanai 2.71 3.12 -13.3 3.62 3.07 17.8 Kauai 7.19 6.94 3.6 7.45 7.41 0.5 Hawaii Island 7.44 6.69 11.2 7.80 7.28 7.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.83 0.00 NA 4.92 4.55 8.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 237.7 191.7 24.0 240.3 194.6 23.5 Total by air 238.0 191.7 24.2 241.4 195.2 23.7 Oahu 232.8 187.1 24.4 222.4 191.2 16.3 Maui 277.6 202.2 37.3 288.1 211.7 36.1 Molokai 151.8 105.3 44.1 177.1 124.3 42.6 Lanai 618.1 512.8 20.5 599.8 471.9 27.1 Kauai 242.3 190.9 26.9 253.9 188.8 34.5 Hawaii Island 215.1 183.2 17.4 206.7 178.0 16.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 93.5 0.0 NA 91.7 82.6 11.0 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,059.8 1,622.2 27.0 2,162.0 1,699.7 27.2 Total by air 2,066.3 1,622.2 27.4 2,184.7 1,714.3 27.4 Oahu 1,668.4 1,273.0 31.1 1,620.3 1,311.2 23.6 Maui 2,198.0 1,478.9 48.6 2,296.0 1,671.8 37.3 Molokai 1,017.9 351.7 189.4 1,000.3 542.2 84.5 Lanai 1,673.0 1,600.8 4.5 2,172.4 1,450.3 49.8 Kauai 1,741.8 1,324.7 31.5 1,891.2 1,400.0 35.1 Hawaii Island 1,599.4 1,225.4 30.5 1,611.4 1,295.5 24.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 451.1 0.0 NA 451.3 376.0 20.0

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism