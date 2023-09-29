Standard Chartered Global head of Digital Assets leaves to launch Yirifi.ai offering Risk Management for Digital Assets
Yirifi provides Digital Assets Enterprise Risk management to Traditional financial institutions and emerging web3 entities empowering informed decisions.
The present ecosystem lacks holistic risk evaluations. Emerging terminologies and processes further challenge traditional players trying to navigate this new realm.”SINGAPORE, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saurav Bhatia, with extensive experience in digital banking and blockchain technology, has launched his latest venture: Yirifi.ai. Departing from a Managing Director role at a top-tier financial institution, Bhatia aims to tackle a glaring challenge in the growing digital asset landscape which is the lack of sophisticated risk management.
Yirifi.ai is disrupting risk management for digital assets by providing stakeholders — from legacy financial institutions to emerging web3 entities — the insights and tools to make informed decisions. Recognizing blockchain's potential akin to the early internet's disruptive capability, Bhatia wants to address the pressing need for in-depth risk capabilities within the digital assets domain.
2022 witnessed its share of high-profile crypto failures like FTX, Blockfi, Terra Luna, & 3AC and the industry still grapples with fraudulent activities. The recent JPEX Exchange collapse in Hong Kong underscores this persistent challenge.
“The present ecosystem lacks holistic risk evaluations. Emerging terminologies and processes further challenge traditional players trying to navigate this new realm,” says Saurav Bhatia, founder of Yirifi.ai. With two decades of prominent roles in banking, including CXO roles at Mox Bank in Hong Kong and Trust Bank in Singapore; and more recently the Global Head of Digital Assets at Standard Chartered, Bhatia is well equipped to bridge this gap.
Yirifi.ai’s offering is a paradigm shift by delivering institutional-grade capabilities. Leveraging machine learning, and large language models, the platform aims to enhance transparency, cultivate understanding, and assist financial bodies in building robust and compliant risk frameworks.
While the complete operational details of Yirifi.ai are currently undisclosed, Mr. Bhatia and his team are dedicated to advancing the Digital Assets industry towards enhanced professionalism and security.
