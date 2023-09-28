RESO to Anchor Global Real Estate Standards Forum in Paris

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry leaders who shape practice and policy in more than 32 countries will be in attendance at the International MLS Forum: Global Real Estate Standards at Pullman Montparnasse in Paris, France, December 1–2, 2023 - mlsforum.org.

Event partners include CEPI, the European Association of Real Estate Professions; local and national real estate associations from across Europe; the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA); National Association of REALTORS® Global Ambassadors from the European Union and West Asia; and international government officials focused on real estate issues.

The event will explore the 100-year legacy of the Multiple Listing Services (MLS) in the U.S. and its budding potential for international real estate landscapes. The featured speakers for the event will be Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) CEO Sam DeBord, CEPI Director General Guy Valkenborg and President Jan Boruvka, and CREA Vice President and RESO Director, Patrick Pichette.

In addition to RESO leadership, there will be speakers and attendees from leading international technology and MLS organizations including a growing list of RESO members such as Realtyna, Styldod and Stellar MLS.

Topics of discussion at the event will include:

The correlation between real estate associations & MLSs for international scaling

Insights from the U.S. MLS model for application to local real estate associations around the world

The power of interoperability for unlocking access to billions of dollars of investment in existing RESO-compatible MLS software and technology platforms

The crucial distinction between MLSs and portals

Collaborative strategies and regulation roles with insights into the foundational purpose of CEPI



This groundbreaking event is designed for leaders in real estate associations, brokerages, MLSs, and policymaking bodies driving innovation in the international real estate industry.

