Commencement of working visit in the Federal Republic of Germany

TAJIKISTAN, September 28 - On September 28, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Berlin to participate in the first Meeting of "Central Asia - Federal Republic of Germany" Heads of State.

It is expected that during this visit, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon will participate and speak at the first Meeting of the Heads of State of "Central Asia and the Federal Republic of Germany" cooperation format, the Economic Forum of the Central Asian countries and Germany, and on the sidelines of these events, he will discuss bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Germany, the problems of the international community and other pressing issues with a number of high-ranking leaders of Germany.