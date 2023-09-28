Submit Release
Lowey Dannenberg P.C. Investigates PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) for Potential Violations of Securities Laws and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for investors, is investigating potential violations of securities laws on behalf of shareholders of PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) related to Grizzly Research’s report published on September 7, 2023.

Lowey Dannenberg P.C. is investigating potential wrongdoing by PDD’s officers and directors in connection with these allegations. The Grizzly Research report alleges, among other things, that PDD’s popular shopping app, TEMU, “is the most dangerous malware/spyware package currently in widespread circulation.”

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in PDD’s securities, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com).

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

