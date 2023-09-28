Overland Park’s Framing Expert: Top Frame Shop Offers the Ultimate Solution for Preserving Those Memorable Moments

Overland Park, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overland Park, Kansas -

Legacy Frame Shoppe is a popular picture framing business serving the community of Johnson County, Kansas, for over a decade.

The primary purpose of framing is to bring focus and meaning to a particular object. It enhances the visual appeal of the item and also helps preserve it. The type of framing can help create some eye-catching design aspects and bring perspective, whether the object be a picture, art, or memorabilia.

Legacy Frame Shoppe is Overland Park’s framing expert, serving the entire Kansas City metro area for over a decade. It is well-known for its unparalleled craftsmanship and dedication to bringing life to artworks, photographs, and mementos through exquisite framing. The store has become the go-to destination for individuals seeking top-tier framing solutions.

As Overland Park is the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s unsurprising that one of the most popular services is to frame jerseys at the request of fans who get them signed by their favorite players—the perfect memento for a Kansas City Chiefs supporter.

Being a locally owned and family-operated small business, the owners—Anita and Randy Wade, are hands-on in designing and creating the frames. Anita is a member of the Professional Picture Framers Association (PPFA) and is well aware of what it takes to make a quality frame that will enhance the aesthetic appeal of every piece and protect it for years to come. They are committed to elevating Overland Park’s picture framing to an art form.

The offerings of Legacy Frame Shoppe include custom framing, framed memories, sports framing, archival framing, and commercial framing. Clients can display and preserve all their favorite items like prints, posters, family portraits, fine art, canvas stretching, sports jerseys, memorabilia shadow boxes, diplomas, custom mirrors, and more. No challenge is too big for the company as it can take on projects of unusual items like TVs, dresses, musical instruments, and family heirlooms.

At the heart of Legacy Frame Shoppe's success is a team of highly skilled artisans who possess an innate understanding and extensive knowledge of products and techniques to transform any piece into a true masterpiece. Top-quality materials and a diverse range of framing styles are available that cater to every individual taste and budget. The frames are created on-site, under the discerning eyes of the owners.

One of the distinctive features of its offerings is the emphasis on personalized service. The framing specialists work closely with clients to understand their vision, preferences, and the story behind each piece. This collaborative approach ensures that the final frame complements the artwork and reflects the personality and style of the client.

Legacy Frame Shoppe is committed to quality that goes beyond design. The finest materials used ensure the longevity and protection of framed items. From acid-free materials to UV-protective glass, every component safeguards the artwork against deterioration caused by environmental factors. Every frame has a neat and professional finish. From classic to contemporary, appropriate material quality and design are used to fashion an item of art that would make the owner proud.

Commitment to client satisfaction is a hallmark of Legacy Frame Shoppe. As a community-minded frame shop, it offers creativity and top-quality products and services at an affordable rate. The framing experts believe in friendly customer service and forming long-standing customer relationships. They ensure the items entrusted to them are handled with utmost care as they work on the perfect frame.

Whether it is a vintage photograph, a cherished painting, a diploma that marks a significant achievement, or sports memorabilia, the mission of Legacy Frame Shoppe has always been to provide clients with framing solutions that transcend the ordinary and transform their items into lasting treasures. The fusion of artistry, precision, and passion set the frame shop apart, making it the preferred choice for those seeking the best for custom framing.

