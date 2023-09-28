In the Lead Up to Prevention Month, the Biden-Harris Administration Awards $42.6 Million to Expand and Strengthen the Capacity of States and Local Community Prevention Providers to Implement Evidence-based Prevention Strategies

On the eve of Youth Substance Use Prevention Month and Substance Misuse Prevention Month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), has awarded $42.6 million in Strategic Prevention Framework - Partnerships for Success (SPF-PFS) grants to 17 states and 60 communities (located across 33 states). These grants ― a foundational investment for substance use prevention in the U.S. ― focus on preventing substance use initiation and reducing the progression of substance use and related problems by supporting the development and delivery of state and community substance use prevention and mental health promotion strategies. Increasing youth substance use prevention is a key goal in the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Drug Control Strategy, and an essential strategy to helping to beat the overdose epidemic – a core pillar of President Biden’s Unity Agenda for the nation.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to strengthening prevention programs, policies, and practices. That includes developing and delivering community-based prevention services," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "Youth Substance Use Prevention Month and Substance Misuse Prevention Month help remind us that there are many Americans struggling with substance use - and they need our support. Our message to them: you aren't alone - we have your back."

“Substance use prevention is needed now more than ever, as our nation continues to tackle the substance use, overdose, and mental health crises that have deeply impacted young people across our country in recent years,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., the HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, and the leader of SAMHSA. “This Partnership for Success funding is a critical investment to help states and communities implement comprehensive, evidence-based strategies to reduce youth substance use and promote mental health.”

These awards support the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Drug Control Strategy, which delivers on President Biden’s Unity Agenda for a whole-of-government approach to beat the overdose epidemic by facilitating ongoing efforts across HHS to advance the HHS Overdose Prevention Strategy, focused on expanding access to services across the continuum, including prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery.

This is the first year that the SPF-PFS program has provided two distinct funding opportunities ― one for states, and one for communities ― leveraging the unique strengths of states and communities to advance comprehensive substance use prevention strategies in communities across the nation.

Communities receiving this funding will use the Strategic Prevention Framework (also available in Spanish) to guide their prevention planning efforts. Studies show that adherence to the principles in the Framework increases the likelihood that prevention efforts will focus on the substance use problems impacting their community, produce anticipated outcomes, reduce harmful behaviors, and keep communities healthier and safer.

The $42.6 million in awards include:

SAMHSA offers a Prevention Month toolkit, with downloadable resources, including prevention information for families, evidence-based practices for communities, and technical assistance for grantees.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health, drug or alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov. If you are ready to locate a treatment facility or provider, you can go directly to FindTreatment.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357).

Reporters with questions should send inquiries to media@samhsa.hhs.gov.