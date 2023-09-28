When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 28, 2023 FDA Publish Date: September 28, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared sesame seeds Company Name: Penzeys Spices Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle, 2.2 oz jar

Company Announcement

Penzeys Spices of Wauwatosa, WI, is voluntarily recalling some of its 2.2-ounce Jars of Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle (SKU/Item Number 20756) because they may contain undeclared sesame seeds. People who have allergies to sesame seeds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle in question was distributed nationwide ONLY in Penzeys Retail Stores and through Internet or Phone orders beginning July 5, 2023.

The product comes in a 2.2-ounce, clear glass jar marked on the side with the following information:

Batch/Lot # 37652-1 or 37652-2

“BEST BY JUL 2024”

No other sizes or lots are affected by this voluntary recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

The voluntary recall was initiated after it was discovered that a small sample of a similar item containing sesame seeds was unintentionally added to the “Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle” during bottling. An investigation identified that the problem was caused by an error in the company's production/packaging processes and corrective action has been taken.

The impacted 2.2-ounce Jars of Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle are eligible for replacement or full refund. Consumers can return the item to any Penzeys location, or contact us at customerservice@penzeys.com, or 1-800-741-7787.

Penzeys Spices - 12001 W Capitol Drive - Wauwatosa, WI 53222