ICC Approves New Highway-Rail Safety Projects Across Peoria Metro Area

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved multiple projects to improve highway-rail safety in the Peoria Metro Area. Stipulated Agreements 2291 and 2292 require new automatic flashing light signals and gate installations at 10 Iowa Interstate Railroad crossings in Marshall and Peoria Counties.





The improvements will be made at County Line Road (AAR/DOT #603966H) near Bureau; at Lincoln Street (AAR/DOT #603973T) in Henry; at Main Street (AAR/DOT #603974A), Edmund Street (AAR/DOT #603975G), Williams Street (AAR/DOT #603976N), and Western Avenue (AAR/DOT #603977V), in Marshall County, Illinois; at East Fairview Street (AAR/DOT #603997G) and East Resthaven Road (AAR/DOT #603998N) near Mossville; at Detweiler Golf Road (AAR/DOT #604001C) in the City of Peoria; and at Marine Drive in Peoria, (AAR/DOT #604005E) in Peoria County.





"Updating Illinois' existing infrastructure around railroad tracks makes it easier and safer for anyone in the Peoria Metro Area to get to where they need to be. The projects like the ones in Marshall and Peoria Counties are an important investment toward keeping our railways safe for all who use them," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





The total estimated costs for the warning devices and gates at the six Marshall County crossing are $1,950,721 and $1,273,200 for the four Peoria County crossings. ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $1,853,184 and $1,209,540 respectively. Iowa Interstate Railroad will be responsible for the remainder of the projects' costs, as well as future maintenance of the signals and circuitry.





All work is to be completed within 18 months from the order date.









ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)





In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here





ABOUT THE ILLINOIS COMMERCE COMMISSION (ICC)





The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities and equipment in the state.





To learn more about the Commission, its offices and bureaus, click here . If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here . For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.



