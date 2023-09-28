Submit Release
Burgum statement on North Dakota Supreme Court opinion requiring special session of Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued the following statement today after the North Dakota Supreme Court issued an opinion invalidating Senate Bill 2015, the Office of Management and Budget’s appropriations bill.

“As acknowledged by the Supreme Court, this decision has far-reaching consequences that will require a special session of the Legislative Assembly to enact the nearly 70 sections of the OMB bill that have now been voided,” Burgum said. “We’re arranging meetings with legislative leaders today to determine the best course of action for the Legislature to address the business at hand in the most efficient and effective manner possible.”

