Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,692 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court Justice Carol Corrigan Honored with Humanitarian Award

Justice Carol Corrigan of the California Supreme Court has been honored with the 2023 Alba Witkin Humanitarian Award.

Justice Corrigan received the award from the California Judges Association on Friday for her volunteer work and leadership at the Saint Vincent’s Day Home

The nonprofit was founded in 1911 in West Oakland to support low-income families who need daycare, preschool, and kindergarten services.

“It is all those educators and service providers at Saint Vincent’s who are the true humanitarians, carrying on a tradition of serving families and children in need for over 100 years,” Justice Corrigan said in accepting the award.

Alexandra Hilario, executive director of Saint Vincent’s, said Justice Corrigan has devoted herself to the organization for over three decades, and her “wise counsel and exceptional leadership have ensured that our children and families receive top-notch services and an educational experience that empowers them to break free from the cycle of poverty.”

Sacramento Judge Jim Mize called Justice Corrigan "a giant of the judiciary and a giant of humanity" in his remarks presenting the award.

Justice Corrigan is past president of and still serves on the Saint Vincent's Board of Directors.

You just read:

California Supreme Court Justice Carol Corrigan Honored with Humanitarian Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more