California Supreme Court Justice Carol Corrigan Honored with Humanitarian Award

Justice Carol Corrigan of the California Supreme Court has been honored with the 2023 Alba Witkin Humanitarian Award.

Justice Corrigan received the award from the California Judges Association on Friday for her volunteer work and leadership at the Saint Vincent’s Day Home.

The nonprofit was founded in 1911 in West Oakland to support low-income families who need daycare, preschool, and kindergarten services.

“It is all those educators and service providers at Saint Vincent’s who are the true humanitarians, carrying on a tradition of serving families and children in need for over 100 years,” Justice Corrigan said in accepting the award.

Alexandra Hilario, executive director of Saint Vincent’s, said Justice Corrigan has devoted herself to the organization for over three decades, and her “wise counsel and exceptional leadership have ensured that our children and families receive top-notch services and an educational experience that empowers them to break free from the cycle of poverty.”

Sacramento Judge Jim Mize called Justice Corrigan "a giant of the judiciary and a giant of humanity" in his remarks presenting the award.

Justice Corrigan is past president of and still serves on the Saint Vincent's Board of Directors.