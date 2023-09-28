Cayuse Celebrates 2023 Award Winners at Global Connect Conference

Portland, Oregon, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, Cayuse announced the 2023 customer award winners at their annual conference, Connect by Cayuse, which brought together nearly 650 people across 343 organizations and 10 countries for three days of exploring the present and future of research administration.

The celebration of community progress and accomplishments included the presentation awards in recognition of excellence in research administration across four categories: Outstanding Service, Modernization, Productivity, and Contributions to the Connect Community.

Cayuse invites you to join in the celebration of this year’s award winners, Kennesaw State University’s Rachel Kinney, Oakland University’s Andrea Buford, the Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation, the Idaho State University Office for Research.

Rachel Kinney, Executive Director of Sponsored Program Administration at Kennesaw State University: Winner of the 2023 Sheri Pulis Award for Outstanding Service in Research Administration

In honor of Sheri Pulis, a cherished Cayuse customer who passed away in 2019, the Sheri Pulis Award recognizes individuals who have an incredible impact and drive progress in research administration. Cayuse is proud to present this year’s award to Rachel Kinney in honor of her contributions to the industry and her steadfast commitment to the Cayuse community.



The Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation: Winner of the 2023 Modernization Award

The Modernization Award acknowledges individuals and organizations engaged in updating and modernizing their systems across the research lifecycle. Cayuse is pleased to present this year’s award to The Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation in recognition of streamlining their processes and ensuring transparency and collaboration across departments by modernizing with five new electronic management solutions.

The Idaho State University Office for Research: Winner of the 2023 Productivity Award

The Productivity Award honors individuals or organizations who have engaged in reducing the burden for their research staff. Cayuse is delighted to present this year’s award to The Idaho State University’s Office for Research for the department’s successful efforts to reduce review times and eliminate organizational silos significantly.

Andrea Buford, Director of the Office of Sponsored Programs at Oakland University: Winner of the 2023 Community Champion Award

The Community Champion Award celebrates individuals who have demonstrated leadership and commitment to supporting the research community by sharing their insights, advice, and expertise with their peers. Cayuse is thrilled to present this award to Andrea Buford in acknowledgment of her numerous contributions to her peers in the Cayuse Community ​​and the particular way she blends deep knowledge of research administration with a razor wit and a sense of humor.

Cayuse sincerely thanks each of this year’s award recipients and all attendees of Connect 2023 for contributing to another successful Connect Conference and for all of their continued contributions to the Research Community.

About Cayuse

For nearly 30 years, Cayuse has empowered organizations to conduct globally connected research and modernize research administration. Our industry-leading cloud-based research platform powers a suite of applications that maximizes researcher success, improves collaboration, and simplifies work across the entire research lifecycle, including commercialization and tracking of research outcomes. The Cayuse global community includes academic institutions, hospitals and health systems, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government agencies, independent research institutions, and non-profit organizations.











