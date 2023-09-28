ApartmentLove Integrates OwnerDirect.com with Google to Display Vacation Rental Listings Worldwide

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APARTMENTLOVE INC. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) (“ApartmentLove'' or the “Company”) is thrilled to announce the successful integration of OwnerDirect.com with Google to showcase vacation rental listings on search results. This integration means Short-Term Vacation Rental (“STVR”) properties advertised on OwnerDirect.com can be showcased in Google search results for vacation rental queries in real-time to users from around the world for no added cost.



“Having a beautifully styled and easy-to-use website along with a fulsome inventory of vacation rental listings is very important but the lifeblood of platforms like OwnerDirect.com is website traffic,” said Trevor Davidson – the Company’s President & CEO. Adding, “Our integration with Google is transformational for OwnerDirect.com and yet another major stride forward for the Company as we continue to realize our aim of becoming one of the global leaders in the short-term vacation rental space. Full credit to our engineering team for bringing this connection together and many thanks to our new partners at Google for the opportunity to grow and showcase OwnerDirect listings. All this now well in hand, we will continue to fine-tune the OwnerDirect.com user experience to maximize revenue per user metrics and deliver superior returns for all our shareholders.”

Google displays a selection of vacation rental search results. OwnerDirect now shares its catalogue of STVR properties with Google to be featured in the dynamic search listing environment. This means users searching for vacation rentals on Google are now able to discover OwnerDirect’s STVR properties and then be guided to OwnerDirect.com to make their reservations. Listings being distributed on Google is a free offering, but ApartmentLove earns a fee, paid by the traveler at the time of booking, for every successful reservation made on OwnerDirect.com.

While completing this integration with Google, management also signed 3 new listing supplier contracts to increase its global inventory of STVR properties. In aggregate, the Company has secured access to approximately 3,000,000 STVR properties spanning more than 100 countries on 5 continents worldwide. Having now completed its integration with Google, management will focus on its onboarding efforts to increase its active listing inventory and anticipates more than 1,000,000 of its STVR listings will be active on OwnerDirect.com and made available to Google for display in Google’s dynamic search environment by the end of this calendar year.

“When I started with the Company, I knew we would tackle some exciting new projects and push the boundaries of where we could take online rentals,” said Ken Lang – the Company’s Chief Technology Officer. Adding, “It has been a lot of fun to build the connection that now exists between OwnerDirect.com and Google and especially so with such anticipation of an influx of new website traffic that those connections and this partnership are expected to provide. Very proud of the work we’re doing at ApartmentLove and how we’re building our many platforms, I’m looking forward to a long and exciting integration with the team at Google as we scale around the world.”

Anticipating an increase in Monthly Active Users (“MAUs”) visiting OwnerDirect.com and new STVR bookings resulting from this Google integration in addition to the Company’s ongoing investments in Search Engine Optimization (“SEO”), social media, and other marketing and promotional activities, management has enhanced the features and functionalities of OwnerDirect.com while also upgrading the website’s capacity to handle simultaneous reservations in real-time as a fully automated and at scale global vacation rental solution.

About OwnerDirect.com

A pioneer in the online rental industry with more than 20-years of operating history, OwnerDirect.com is a favorite for property managers and guests for its easy-to-use layout and design, beautiful styling, and robust inventory of vacation rentals in desirable locations around the world. Advertising vacation rentals on behalf of property managers and private owners from coast to coast, OwnerDirect.com is trusted as a safe and proven effective platform to rent unique and memorable vacation homes, condos, cabins, and villas. Paid by the traveler at the time of reservation, the Company earns a fee for every successful booking made on OwnerDirect.com.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30 countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today’s dynamic markets. Looking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses with many MAUs, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience.

For more information visit www.apartmentlove.com/investors or contact:

Trevor Davidson

President & CEO

ApartmentLove Inc.

tdavidson@apartmentlove.com

(647) 272-9702

Kenneth Lang

Chief Technology Officer

ApartmentLove Inc.

klang@apartmentlove.com

(778) 215-0119

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", and other similar words, or statements, that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including the Company’s expected access to STVR properties, the expected increase in MAUs and expectations relating to the Company’s connection with Google. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, any undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof. The Company will not update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information. Risk factors can be found in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

