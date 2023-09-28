Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market to Show Positive Growth by 2032, Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies - Bristol Myers Squibb, Ellodi, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, Allakos, Pfizer, Revolo, EsoCap AG, NexEos Diagnostics, Celgene

The dynamics of the eosinophilic esophagitis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Cendakimab (Bristol Myers Squibb), APT-1011 (Ellodi Pharmaceuticals), Benralizumab (AstraZeneca), and others during the forecast period (2023–2032).

DelveInsight’s Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, eosinophilic esophagitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted eosinophilic esophagitis market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the eosinophilic esophagitis market size is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2032 in the 7MM.

by 2032 in the 7MM. As per DelveInsight estimates, in 2021, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of EoE in the 7MM were more than 727K , of which the highest number of cases were observed in the United States. The EU5 countries accounted for approximately 228K prevalent cases, and Japan had nearly 70K cases in 2021.

, of which the highest number of cases were observed in the United States. The EU5 countries accounted for approximately prevalent cases, and Japan had nearly cases in 2021. Leading eosinophilic esophagitis companies such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Allakos, Pfizer, Revolo Biotherapeutics, EsoCap AG, NexEos Diagnostics, Inc., Celgene, and others are developing novel eosinophilic esophagitis drugs that can be available in the eosinophilic esophagitis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel eosinophilic esophagitis drugs that can be available in the eosinophilic esophagitis market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for eosinophilic esophagitis treatment include Cendakimab, APT-1011, FASNERA (Benralizumab), Lirentelimab, Etrasimod, IRL201104, ESO-101, NDX-3315, CC-93538, and others.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Overview

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is a chronic immune-mediated disorder affecting the digestive system. It is characterized by the presence of high numbers of eosinophils, a specific type of white blood cell, within the esophagus. Clinically and histologically, it is defined by symptoms associated with esophageal dysfunction and inflammation dominated by eosinophils.

In infants and toddlers, EoE typically manifests with symptoms such as vomiting, reluctance to eat, difficulties in swallowing leading to choking during meals, and, though less frequently, a failure to thrive. On the other hand, school-aged children and adolescents often exhibit primary symptoms like dysphagia, episodes of food becoming stuck or impacted, and bouts of choking or gagging, especially when consuming foods with coarse textures. In contrast, adults with EoE are more likely to experience dysphagia as a predominant symptom. Additionally, individuals of all age groups may encounter secondary symptoms, including abdominal or chest discomfort, recurring bouts of vomiting, and regurgitation.

EoE diagnosis relies on a combination of clinical symptoms, endoscopy results, and histological analysis of esophageal mucosa biopsies. The definitive criterion for diagnosing EoE is the presence of elevated intra-epithelial eosinophil counts in esophageal biopsies, without concurrent eosinophilic infiltration in the stomach or duodenum.





Eosinophilic Esophagitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The eosinophilic esophagitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Eosinophilic Esophagitis patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The eosinophilic esophagitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Diagnosed Prevalence

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Age-specific Cases

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Gender-specific Cases

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Treatment Market

At present, the management of EoE involves a combination of dietary adjustments, pharmacological interventions, and endoscopic procedures. The primary pharmacological treatments encompass Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) and corticosteroids, which are the cornerstone of therapy. Unfortunately, the effectiveness of PPIs and corticosteroids is limited, with a high rate of relapse. While the FDA and EMA have approved two drugs, there are few curative options available for EoE patients. Additionally, the scarcity of comprehensive safety and efficacy profiles for these recently approved medications, along with the absence of authorized recommendations for their administration, leads gastroenterologists to refrain from prescribing them in real-world clinical practice.

The EoE treatment market is brimming with potential for industry stakeholders to tap into an underserved market. Nevertheless, sustained efforts are essential for advancing EoE treatment. Furthermore, the primary objective of EoE therapy is to enhance clinical outcomes and prevent disease progression, including associated complications. Both medical and dietary interventions hold promise in achieving these goals. Therefore, it is imperative to focus on key areas within this field, such as understanding the disease’s natural progression and predictors for different phenotypes, enhancing tools for identifying food triggers, and developing noninvasive methods for esophageal assessment. Given that only one pharmaceutical treatment is approved in a single region, any significant progress in this direction is poised to have a transformative impact on the market landscape throughout the forecast period (2023–2032).

Key Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapies and Companies

Cendakimab: Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)

APT-1011: Ellodi Pharmaceuticals

FASNERA (Benralizumab): AstraZeneca/Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Lirentelimab: Allakos

Etrasimod: Pfizer

IRL201104: Revolo Biotherapeutics

ESO-101: EsoCap AG

NDX-3315: NexEos Diagnostics, Inc.

CC-93538: Celgene

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the eosinophilic esophagitis market are expected to change in the coming years. Revealing the underlying molecular processes responsible for EoE opens up new avenues for targeting therapeutics, and guiding future research endeavors. The potential use of plasma EDN levels as a noninvasive biomarker for EoE diagnosis or monitoring shows promise although further validation studies are necessary. Given the rising incidence of EoE and improved diagnosis, substantial revenue opportunities are anticipated in the future. A more comprehensive grasp of the pathophysiology and DNA instability mechanisms, as well as the effects of current treatments on disease progression, will inform and shape future clinical practices.

Furthermore, the eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the eosinophilic esophagitis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the eosinophilic esophagitis market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the eosinophilic esophagitis market. Repeated procedures to monitor histologic response to pharmacologic or dietary interventions incur substantial costs and pose risks. There is a pressing demand within the field of eosinophilic esophagitis for a noninvasive or minimally invasive alternative to replace the currently invasive biopsy-based examination. Clinical differentiation between GERD and EoE can prove challenging due to various confounding factors, including symptom overlap, histologic similarity, and the presence of Proton Pump Inhibitor-Responsive Eosinophilic Esophagitis (PPI-REE). Although esophageal dilation shows promise, it does not effectively manage the chronic inflammation responsible for esophageal remodeling.

Furthermore, the eosinophilic esophagitis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the eosinophilic esophagitis market growth.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Eosinophilic Esophagitis Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Size in 2032 USD 10.5 Billion Key Eosinophilic Esophagitis Companies Bristol Myers Squibb, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Allakos, Pfizer, Revolo Biotherapeutics, EsoCap AG, NexEos Diagnostics, Inc., Celgene, and others Key Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapies Cendakimab, APT-1011, FASNERA (Benralizumab), Lirentelimab, Etrasimod, IRL201104, ESO-101, NDX-3315, CC-93538, and others

Scope of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Eosinophilic Esophagitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Eosinophilic Esophagitis current marketed and emerging therapies Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Key Insights 2. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Report Introduction 3. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Treatment and Management 7. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Marketed Drugs 10. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Analysis 12. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

