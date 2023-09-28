President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available for the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians to supplement the tribal recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Hilary that occurred from Aug. 19-21, 2023.

On Sept. 27, the President authorized federal funding to be made available to the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.

Andrew F. Grant has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the tribe and warranted by the results of further assessments.