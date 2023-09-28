Over $4 Million from FEMA to Repair the Luis Muñoz Rivera Park

The most recent allocations for DNER also include funds for the Cambalache Tree Nursery

Guaynabo, Puerto Rico – The Luis Muñoz Rivera Park, a gateway to Old San Juan, is one of the facilities that received the most recent allocations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) structures.

The agency obligated nearly $4.3 million for the park, which is in the historic district of Puerta de Tierra and is part of the National Register of Historic Places. The park welcomes more than 5,000 visitors per week, because they either work out there or because of activities hosted there such as birthday parties, meetings, seminars, photoshoot sessions and other mass activities.

“We continue approving millions in federal funds to rebuild the country, and we don’t forget about the areas that lead to family enjoyment, and the environmental preservation of the island, among other benefits.”, said the Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator José G. Baquero.

According to visitors and merchants of this historic site, one of the attractions of the Luis Muñoz Rivera Park is its close access to Escambrón Beach, in addition to the greenery that the park provides to this area of San Juan. Yesenia Pérez has had her coffee business in the park for a year and enjoys her work there very much because she meets new people and develops close connections and relationships with her clients.

Meanwhile, Manuel Mercado visits the park several times a week to exercise and be in contact with nature. For him, preserving the park is important because “it provides the community with places they can enjoy and where they can socialize, fraternize and understand the importance of preserving these places for a good and healthy coexistence.”

The agency's funds have already allowed for the completion of paint work, as well as the replacement of light poles, switches, a panel box and the water fountain. Pending work includes the repair of the playground, the sound system and other electrical components, as well as repairs to the historic towers and the bell.

Because of its historic preservation importance and for the enjoyment of future generations, the park's historic roof and walls, concrete frames for tree trellis, balusters and decorative park benches will also be restored.

Another adjudication aims to rebuild the Cambalache Plant Nursery in Arecibo, Puerto Rico's largest production and distribution center for native and lumber trees. FEMA's nearly $631,000 for the nursery will address repairs to the main office, potting facilities and chemical storage, among other repairs.

A variety of native and endemic plants and trees, such as native oak, Mata bueye, ausubo and mahogany, are cultivated there to comply with Puerto Rico's rural urban and watershed reforestation projects. In turn, this contributes to the preservation of biodiversity, erosion control, and resilience to atmospheric events.

Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, Executive Director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), said that the DNER is currently conducting a bidding process for the design that will lead to the reconstruction of Luis Muñoz Rivera Park. He added that the project has an advance of $1,072,332 through the Working Capital Advance pilot program to begin the work.

To date, FEMA has awarded over $31 billion for nearly 10,800 Public Assistance projects aimed at rebuilding a more resilient Puerto Rico. The DNER has nearly $97.8 million of such agency funds for 112 permanent projects.

For more information about Puerto Rico’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4339, fema.gov/disaster/4473 and recovery.pr. Follow us on our social media at Facebook.com/FEMAPuertoRico, Facebook.com/COR3pr and Twitter @COR3pr.

San Juan, PUERTO RICO (September 26, 2022) – FEMA obligated nearly $4.3 million for the Luis Muñoz Rivera Park, which is in the historic district of Puerta de Tierra and is part of the National Register of Historic Places. The park welcomes more than 5,000 visitors per week, because they either work out there or because of activities hosted there such as birthday parties, meetings, seminars, photoshoot sessions and other mass activities. Photo FEMA/ Eliezer Hernández

San Juan, PUERTO RICO (September 26, 2022) – The agency's funds have already allowed for the completion of paint work, as well as the replacement of light poles, switches, a panel box and the water fountain. Pending work includes the repair of the playground, the sound system and other electrical components, as well as repairs to the historic towers and the bell. Photo FEMA/ Eliezer Hernández