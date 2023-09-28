SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Hawaiian Electric Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 23, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. ("Hawaiian Electric") (NYSE: HE) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 28, 2019 and August 16, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Hawaiian Electric, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hawaiian-electric-class-action-submission-form/?prid=49685&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Hawaiian Electric includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hawaiian Electric’s wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (ii) accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the Company’s inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 23, 2023

Aggrieved Hawaiian Electric investors only have until October 23, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com