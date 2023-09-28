SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind PacWest Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention PacWest Bancorp ("PacWest") (NASDAQ: PACW) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 28, 2022 and May 3, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in PacWest, contact us about potential recovery. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against PacWest includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PacWest had understated the impact of interest rate hikes on Pacific Western Bank (“PWB”), a smaller bank with excessive concentration in specific industries; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated the stability and/or sustainability of its deposit base; (iii) as a result, PacWest was exceptionally vulnerable to excessive deposit flows and/or a liquidity crisis; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: November 13, 2023

Aggrieved PacWest investors only have until November 13, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com