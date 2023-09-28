SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Integra Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ("Integra") (NASDAQ: IART) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 11, 2019 and May 22, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Integra, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/integra-class-action-submission-form/?prid=49692&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that Integra had failed to take sufficient measures to remediate the violations identified by the FDA in the November 2, 2018 Notice of Inspectional Observations on Form 483 (the “2018 Form 483”), the March 6, 2019 FDA issued warning letter (the “2019 Warning Letter”), and the November 12, 2021 FDA issued Form 483 (the “2021 Form 483”). As a result of those deficiencies, since March 2018, all products manufactured in the Boston Facility had the potential for higher-than-permitted levels of endotoxin and would need to be recalled. Moreover, the Company was not making progress towards obtaining its premarket approval (“PMA”) indication for SurgiMend, in part, because the manufacturing site that would produce the PMA product, the Boston Facility, was in continued violation of the FDA standards that Integra failed to rectify years after the initial notice of the violations and as a result the facility had to be shutdown to correct those ongoing deficiencies.

DEADLINE: November 13, 2023

Aggrieved Integra investors only have until November 13, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.