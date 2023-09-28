SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Leslie's Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 7, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's") (NASDAQ: LESL) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 5, 2021 and July 13, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Leslie's, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/leslies-class-action-submission-form/?prid=49690&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Leslie's includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s growth was caused by customers over purchasing products to stockpile in case of a chemical shortage; (2) such sales inflated revenues and earnings and were not indicative of durable and sustainable demand or financial growth; (3) the Company took advantage of chemical shortages by urging customers to stock up on the products because Leslie’s could not “guarantee availability” of chemicals in the future; and (4) any slowdown in sales was not a normalization of past seasonality, but was due to the prior excess stockpiling. As a result, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: November 7, 2023

Aggrieved Leslie's investors only have until November 7, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com