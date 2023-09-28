SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Eos Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ("Eos") (NASDAQ: EOSE) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 9, 2022 and July 27, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Eos, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/eos-class-action-submission-form/?prid=49678&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Eos includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bridgelink Commodities, LLC (“Bridgelink”) is connected to a group whose assets were seized by a creditor and sold in an auction; (2) as such, Bridgelink’s commitment and ability to purchase Eos products was not as secure as Eos had led investors to believe; (3) as such, Eos’s backlog was overstated; (4) such overstatement negatively impacts Eos’s ability to secure a loan from the Department of Energy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: October 2, 2023

Aggrieved Eos investors only have until October 2, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com