Mount Fortress Garden transformed into a distinctive night-time scenic spot presenting festive activities and a light show

MACAU, September 28 - Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the “Mount Fortress in the Moonlight – Special Event for the Mid-Autumn Festival for the Public” will be held from 29 September to 1 October at the Mount Fortress Garden, presenting various music performances and a light show for residents and tourists. On 29 September, the event features handicraft workshops, lantern riddles and game booths dedicated to the theme of Mid-Autumn Festival, as well as festive lighting installations and special snacks, transforming the Mount Fortress Garden into a distinctive cultural attraction through an array of activities and leisure experiences, celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with the public.

The lighting ceremony was held at 7pm today (28 September) at the Mount Fortress Garden and was officiated by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U; the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ho Ioc San; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Board Director of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Clarence Chung; the Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Isabel Celeste Jorge; the Member of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, Ieng Weng Fat; and the Member of the Cultural Heritage Committee, Wu Chou Kit. The advisor of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Lo Hou Chi, and the member of the Cultural Heritage Committee, Sio Chi Veng, also attended the ceremony, with local singer and songwriter Iron Ian as the guest performer.

The Macao SAR Government is committed to promoting the revitalisation of historical areas and strengthening the transformation and utilisation of cultural resources, in order to stimulate the historical area in promoting the coordinated development of the surrounding areas and enhancing the overall atmosphere of the communities. Mount Fortress and its surrounding areas are one of the cultural attractions included in the first stage of the revitalisation plan. The event “Mount Fortress in the Moonlight – Special Event for the Mid-Autumn Festival for the Public”, jointly organised by the IC and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, is held from 29 September to 1 October. A series of festive activities will be held during this period of time, including night tours, music performances such as pop music shows, saxophone solos and jazz concerts to be held daily from 5:45pm to 9:25pm, six sessions of the light show to be held daily from 7pm to 9:30pm, with a duration of 30 minutes per session. Through the combination of meticulously designed lighting effects and classical music, and the commemorative song for the 20th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, co-composed by local musicians, the event will bring auditory and visual experience to the public under the shimmering moonlight at the Mount Fortress. In addition, a photography zone with lighting installations dedicated to the theme of the Mid-Autumn Festival and special snacks will be available on-site.

To celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day, traditional activities such as lantern riddles, booth games, lantern-making, and paper-cutting handicraft workshops will also be held from 5pm to 10pm on 29 September. Admission to the activities is free and distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is not required, and all are welcome to participate on-site. In addition, IC will hold two sessions of “A Full Moon Night at the Ruins of St. Paul’s” Mid-Autumn Festival Concert at 8pm and 9pm in the forecourt of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, in which the Macao Chinese Orchestra will perform a series of traditional moon-themed musical pieces for the public. Before the performance, festival lanterns will be offered to the audience, in order to enhance the festive atmosphere. Festival lanterns will be only available while stock lasts.

On 29 September, the opening hours of the Mount Fortress Garden and the Macao Museum will be extended until 11pm.

For enquiries, please contact the Macao Museum through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.