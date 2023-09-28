Joint statement on US-EU summit in Washington DC on 20 October 2023

President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Charles Michel of the European Council and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission to the White House on Friday, October 20, 2023 for the second U.S.- EU Summit since President Biden took office.

The leaders will review the strong cooperation between the United States and the European Union, including our shared commitment to support Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and to impose costs on Russia for its aggression.

They will advance U.S.- EU efforts to accelerate the global clean energy economy based on secure, resilient supply chains, and will continue cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, including on digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

They will also review joint activities to strengthen economic resilience and to address related challenges.