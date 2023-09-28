Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,734 in the last 365 days.

Visa: Commission adopts proposals for visa measures to foster readmission cooperation

Yesterday, the Commission adopted proposals for visa measures with The Gambia and Ethiopia. Considering the progress made since 2022 on readmission cooperation by The Gambia, the Commission has now proposed to revoke the increased visa fee for nationals of The Gambia.

The first set of measures, previously adopted in 2021, remains in place for The Gambia. In addition, the Commission has adopted a proposal for visa measures towards Ethiopia in order to improve cooperation on readmission. Under the revised Visa Code, the Commission annually assesses readmission cooperation with non-EU countries.

In July 2021, the Commission had proposed measures to foster readmission cooperation in relation to The Gambia, Bangladesh andIraq. In November 2022, the Commission had proposed similar measures in relation to Senegal and to increase the visa fee for The Gambia.
The Commission continues its engagement with third countries in line with readmission instruments with relevant partners, including those for which it has proposed visa measures. Likewise, the Commission updates Member States on the state of play of this cooperation.

The Commission proposals to the Council on visa measures take into account the Union’s overall relations with the countries concerned.

Source European Commission - Sep 28, 23

You just read:

Visa: Commission adopts proposals for visa measures to foster readmission cooperation

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more