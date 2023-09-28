Improving the quality of traineeships: Commission launches second-phase consultation of social partners

Today, the Commission launches the second-phase consultation of European social partners to update the 2014 EU Quality Framework for Traineeships. It follows the conclusion on 15 September of the first-phase consultation, which elicited responses from 13 European social partners. Based on those replies, the Commission has determined that there is scope for further EU action to improve the existing framework.

The existing framework outlines 21 principles for Member States to ensure high-quality traineeships, including by providing written traineeship agreements, clearly defined learning objectives, and transparent information on remuneration and social protection.

The Commission’s evaluation of the EU Quality Framework for Traineeships emphasized its positive effects. Nevertheless, it also noted room for improvement in applying, monitoring and enforcing the framework’s quality principles.

The second phase of the consultation, open until 9 November, seeks the views of European trade unions and employers on potential avenues for EU action, notably as regards the use, quality (including fair remuneration and access to social protection) and accessibility of traineeships across the EU.

This consultation follows up on a resolution by the European Parliament to revise the framework under Article 225 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). In line with President von der Leyen‘s Political Guidelines , the Commission is committed to responding to such resolutions with a legislative proposal in full respect of proportionality, subsidiarity and better law-making principles.

The future initiative is also a follow-up to the Conference on the Future of Europe and offers an important contribution to the European Year of Skills.

Next steps

Following this second-phase consultation, social partners can enter into negotiations to reach an agreement under Article 155 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU (TFEU). If social partners do not decide to enter into negotiations, the Commission will propose an update to the quality framework, as announced in the Commission Work Programme 2023, to address issues including fair remuneration and access to social protection.

Background

The 2014 Council Recommendation on Quality Framework for Traineeships aims to help young people transition from education and unemployment into employment through quality traineeships that enhance their skills and allow them to gain work experience. It complements other Commission initiatives to support youth employment such as the reinforced Youth Guarantee. According to a recent Eurobarometer survey, 76% of Europeans gained professionally relevant skills during their traineeship, and 68% found employment afterwards.

The Commission is seeking social partners’ views in line with Article 154(2) TFEU. It provides for a two-phase consultation of European social partners for proposals in the social policy field based on Article 153 TFEU. Social partners may decide to enter into negotiations among themselves following the first or the second stage of the consultation.