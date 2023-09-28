Submit Release
Competition & State Aid – September infringement package: key decisions

Overview by policy area

In its regular package of infringement decisions, the European Commission pursues legal action against Member States for failing to comply with their obligations under EU law. These decisions, covering various sectors and EU policy areas, aim to ensure the proper application of EU law for the benefit of citizens and businesses.

The key decisions taken by the Commission are presented below and grouped by policy area. The Commission is also closing 135 cases in which the issues with the Member States concerned have been solved without the Commission needing to pursue the procedure further.

Source European Commission - Sep 28, 23

