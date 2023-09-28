Digital Europe Programme: Commission opens calls to invest in data spaces for tourism and cultural heritage

Today, the Commission has opened new calls for proposals under the 2023-2024 Work Programmes of the Digital Europe Programme to strengthen digital capacities across the EU. The calls are open to businesses, public administrations, and other entities from the EU Member States, EFTA/EEA countries, and associated countries. Over €12 million allocated for projects under these calls focus on continuing support for the creation of data spaces, a cornerstone of the EU data strategy.

These Digital Europe Programme calls will see €8 million in grants for projects and follow the Commission’s recent communication on the building blocks for a common European tourism data space. The European tourism data space is a key deliverable of the tourism transition pathway, making the tourism ecosystem more resilient, digital and sustainable. The data space will boost data-sharing among tourism businesses, destinations and public authorities, which will have an impact on productivity, greening and sustainability, innovative business models and upskilling. This will help tourist destinations understand better what tourists are looking for and tailor their offerings accordingly, or predict when tourists are likely to come, and allow destinations to plan.

There will also be a further planned investment of €4 million for the deployment of a data space for cultural heritage. This will make more high-quality European cultural content available, particularly in 3D, foster reuse of digitised cultural resources and provide more opportunities for the community to offer enriched services, thanks to the use of advanced technologies.

These investments continue the European Commission’s roll-out of the European Data Strategy and its efforts to develop a thriving European data economy.

Under the previous Digital Europe Programme 2021-2022 Work Programme, the foundation was laid for the development of 12 data spaces in key areas of public interest. The work on the data spaces is accompanied by a review of the policy and legislative framework for data access and use, with the Data Governance Act and the Data Act, as well as the Implementing Act on High-value datasets under the Open Data Directive adopted on 22 December 2022. Today’s opening of these Digital Europe Programme calls for proposals under the 2023-2024 Work Programme ensures the continuation of this work, in particular as regards the further deployment of sectorial data spaces.

More information as regards applying for grants for these calls for proposals is available online. Further calls under the 2023-2024 Work Programme will be published later this year.