Smart Crib Market Size & Share Worth USD 545.4 million by 2031 – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Sales of smart cribs are expected to soar as consumers demand comfortable sleep and temperature control rises. A growing awareness of mattress hygiene among hotel guests will boost market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global smart cribs market was worth US$ 313.3 million in 2022. According to TMR’s estimates, the smart crib market is expected to reach US$ 545.4 million by 2031 . Smart crib market sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2031.



Baby tech makes parenting more convenient than ever before. By bringing technology along with the crib, babies can sleep better and longer. The energy-efficient and sustainable materials of smart cribs may be attractive to parents in regions with high environmental awareness.

A traditional crib or bassinet is a safe and secure sleep space that is specifically designed for infants. Incorporating technology into a crib improves its performance. Many smart cribs come equipped with motion sensors, sounds, lights, and vibrations. Smart cribs features such as a sensor that detects babies' cries and reacts accordingly. Cribs that adapt to a baby's sleep pattern begin soothing before the baby wakes up.

Smart cribs will revolutionize childcare in the future. Infants will be able to sleep comfortably and safely in advanced cribs that utilize the latest technology. Monitoring vital signs in real-time, automatic lullabies, and parental alerts may be among the features. Using the cameras and sensors built into the device, caregivers will be able to monitor their loved ones remotely via their smartphones.

Key Findings of the Market Report

A steady growth rate is expected to be experienced by the multi-purpose crib segment between 2023 and 2031.

The market will see an increase in sales of convertible cribs as consumers seek easier travel options.

Smart cribs with Bluetooth connectivity are the most popular on the market today.

Over the next few years, smart cribs for infants and toddlers are expected to rise in popularity.

The demand for products priced under US$ 500 is expected to increase due to their low cost.

In the future, residential end users will drive a considerable amount of demand for these cribs in the market.

Smart Crib Market: Growth Drivers

Recent technological developments in these cribs have raised their popularity. Working people and busy lifestyles are contributing to the growth of smart and safe cribs.

A majority of smart cribs are now equipped with advanced sensors that monitor vital signs such as heart rate, breathing, and temperature. Parental priorities for the well-being and safety of their children are expected to remain strong in the coming years.

Mobile applications for smart cribs are continuously being improved, making them easier to operate and more functional. Using these apps, parents could monitor their children's activity in real-time, control their settings remotely, and view their data in real time.

Several smart cribs have been incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for analyzing sleep patterns and providing customized recommendations. For instance, Cradlewise built a crib with artificial intelligence and a built-in monitor to promote better sleep.

Various manufacturers are focusing on voice integrations through apps and devices integrated into the cribs. It is expected that these factors will drive the market for smart cribs to expand.



Global Smart Crib Market: Regional Landscape

Among the earliest adopters of smart home technology are the United States and Canada. Smart crib safety and convenience are often top priorities for parents in these regions.

Tech-savvy parents looking for ways to improve their child's safety prefer smart cribs, which are equipped with features such as remote control and sleep tracking.

Luxury and technology have long been favored by European nations with affluence. Affluent parents who seek the latest innovations in childcare may be interested in smart cribs with premium features.

High disposable income countries in Europe have shown a keen interest in smart products for newborns. For their features and potential benefits, smart cribs may be attractive to parents in countries such as the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Global Smart Crib Market: Key Players



As smart crib manufacturers expand their market presence, they are adopting digital channels. In addition to offering energy-efficient products, they also offer eco-friendly ones to appeal to consumers who are concerned about the environment.

With the development of smart cribs, new parents may be able to overcome several issues related to baby sleep and monitoring with improved features. Several market players in a recent report have profiled the smart crib market

Happiest Baby Inc.

Cradlewise, Inc.

4moms

Chicco

HALO Sleep

Fisher-Price

RONBEI Baby Product Co. Ltd.

Mothercare plc

Graco Children’s Products Inc.

Baby Delight Inc.

Macari Baby Inc.



Key Developments

In April 2023, Happiest Baby Inc . introduced the SNOO Smart Sleeper to help parents monitor their child's every move. With an automated rocking mechanism, the crib keeps infants flat on their backs, thereby reducing safety risks.

. introduced the SNOO Smart Sleeper to help parents monitor their child's every move. With an automated rocking mechanism, the crib keeps infants flat on their backs, thereby reducing safety risks. In September 2023, BreathableBaby announced the expanded availability of BreathableTM Mesh Cribs and Portable Sleepers in celebration of the Baby Safety Month.

Global Smart Crib Market: Segmentation



By Product Type

Standard Crib

Convertible Crib

Portable Crib

Multi-purpose Crib

By Connectivity

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

By Age Group

Newborn

Infant

Toddler



By Price

Low (Under US$ 500)

Medium (US$ 500-US$ 1000)

High (More than US$ 1000)



By End-use

Residential

Commercial Baby Care Centers & Day Care Service Maternity Hospitals & Healthcare Clinics



By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores

Online Sales Company-owned Websites E-Commerce Websites



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



