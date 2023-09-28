Mayor Michelle Wu seeks project management firm to oversee Long Island Bridge reconstruction

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the City’s Public Works Department is moving to the next stage in the effort to rebuild the Long Island Bridge by seeking firms to provide construction oversight and contract assistance services for the bridge superstructure replacement project. The City aims to have an Outside Project Manager (OPM) in place by the time the City secures its final bridge replacement approvals so that construction work can begin immediately to restore access to the Long Island public health campus. Applications are due October 20, and the City will review and select a team before the end of the year.

“Families around the city and region deserve access to a comprehensive network of care as so many experience substance use and mental health challenges,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m glad to bring on a project management team to begin taking action in rebuilding a public health campus and coordinate with provider partners to bring these critical services online as quickly as possible.”

“I want to thank Mayor Wu for prioritizing the needs of our communities and moving this project forward,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “In the past there was a lot of innovative work happening on the Long Island campus. This new campus will be a hub for further innovation and create a supportive and stable environment for long-term recovery for generations of people.”

The outside project manager will be crucial for supporting the City of Boston to rebuild the bridge. The City is awaiting its final two reviews required for the Long Island Bridge project: a federal consistency review by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management (CZM) and a bridge permit from the United States Coast Guard. The Coast Guard has previously issued favorable preliminary determinations on the navigational and historic preservation elements of the City’s bridge design.

“The reconstruction of the Long Island Bridge is a top priority for the City of Boston,” said Julia Campbell, Deputy Chief of Infrastructure & Design for the City’s Streets Cabinet. “We are seeking and expecting thoughtful and innovative responses from firms looking to help lead this signature construction project. This is a rare opportunity to help build a single structure that will provide direct access to care that will improve many people’s lives.”

The City of Boston recently led a tour of the Long Island recovery campus with a group of healthcare providers. The purpose of the visit was to underscore the possibility of partnering with a variety of service providers to ensure a comprehensive continuum of care that best meets the needs of individuals facing substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health challenges. As the City continues to plan for rebuilding the bridge and stabilizing the buildings on the island, the City of Boston will engage the many organizations already a part of the care spectrum.

“BHCHP is heartened to see this next step in Mayor Wu’s plan to rebuild the bridge and reimagine and restore the critical health services on Long Island---services that will be transformational for individuals suffering from substance use disorder and other health issues. We look forward to working once again with the city of Boston to provide the much-needed, separate health care spaces for these medically vulnerable individuals, to promote healing for these individuals and for our Boston community at large,” said Stephanie Sullivan, CEO of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. “BHCHP is committed to the care of our patients, wherever they are, geographically or in their recovery journey, and continue to advocate for those who are impacted by the opioid crisis or homelessness.”

Mayor Michelle Wu recently announced that the City of Boston secured its Chapter 91 License from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) to reconstruct the Long Island Bridge. With this long-awaited license in hand, the City announced its intent to move forward with preconstruction to rebuild the bridge and restore access to the 35-acre public health campus on Long Island. With $81 million already available in the FY24 capital budget for the bridge, the City is accelerating progress on construction immediately and set a goal that in four years the bridge would be rebuilt to a campus with a first phase of buildings ready to reopen for programming