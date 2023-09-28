Biden-Harris Administration Announces $24.5 Million in Awards in Major Expansion of the Tribal Home Visiting Program

Today, the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced $24,500,000 in new awards to 34 tribes and tribal organizations to implement culturally grounded, evidence-based home visiting programs throughout the nation. These grants are part of the Tribal Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program, which supports and promotes the health and well-being of American Indian and Alaska Native expectant families and families with young children.

President Biden signed legislation that increased funding for Tribal MIECHV from $12 million in FY 2022 to $30 million in FY 2023. This major expansion of the Tribal MIECHV program is an opportunity to bring evidence-based home visiting services to more tribal communities. In FY 2022 seven tribal entities were awarded funding. With today’s announcement of 34 more awards, the program now supports 41 grants serving 68 tribal and 17 urban Native communities.

“HHS is committed to the health and well-being of all American Indian and Alaska Native families and communities. These awards ensure that expectant families, and families with young children, will have access to home visiting services and high-quality care,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “HHS will continue to do whatever we can to make it easier for states, territories, and tribal entities to help meet the growing demand for culturally grounded, evidence-based home visiting programs.”

“These new grants provide more tribal communities with resources to build capacity and continue to serve the needs of their families in a way that honors tribal sovereignty, reflects their cultures, and represents the values, priorities, and hopes they have for future generations,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Jeff Hild. “We look forward to partnering with and supporting these grant recipients as they provide essential services for young AIAN children, families, and expectant parents in their communities.”

These programs support cooperative agreements between ACF and tribal entities to plan and implement high-quality, evidence-based home visiting services to expectant families and families with young children aged birth to kindergarten entry.

The Tribal MIECHV program is part of the broader MIECHV program, an initiative that supports states, territories, and tribal entities to implement evidence-based home visiting models to support expectant families and families with children from birth to kindergarten entry.

Nine of the tribes received Tribal MIECHV Development and Implementation Grants for the first time, which will allow these tribes to create culturally grounded evidence-based home visiting programs in those communities. Twenty-five tribes received new Implementation and Expansion Grants to sustain or expand evidence-based home visiting services to AIAN families and children.

The nine new Tribal Home Visiting Development and Implementation Grant recipients are:

Grant Recipient State Amount Acorns to Oak Trees Corporation CA $605,000.00 Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Tribes AK $460,000.00 Chugachmiut AK $685,000.00 Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon OR $338,698.82 Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma OK $405,000.00 The Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation CA $440,000.00 Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana LA $350,000.00 Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness ME $545,000.00 Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System NE $525,000.00 Total $4,353,698.82



The twenty-five new Tribal Home Visiting Implementation and Expansion Grant recipients are:

Grant Recipient State Amount The Cherokee Nation OK $562,845.48 Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma OK $1,391,314.12 Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes MT $708,138.56 Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc. AK $938,838.01 Crow Creek Tribal Schools, Inc. SD $477,003.58 Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians NC $894,556.00 Fairbanks Native Association AK $552,174.94 Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board SD $825,000.00 Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan, Inc. MI $1,418,889.70 Lake County Tribal Health Consortium, Inc. CA $827,017.00 Minnesota Chippewa Tribe – White Earth Band MN $724,391.52 Native American Heath Center, Inc. CA $893,254.19 Native American Professional Parent Resources, Inc. NM $920,621.48 Native Health AZ $875,423.13 The Navajo Nation NM $595,964.42 Northern Arapaho Tribe WY $394,085.04 Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe WA $670,991.70 Pueblo of San Felipe NM $565,761.05 Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health, Inc. CA $1,116,000.00 Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation SD $626,286.08 Southcentral Foundation AK $1,500,000.00 Taos Pueblo NM $468,467.00 Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians ND $644,488.27 United Indians of All Tribes Foundation WA $850,287.36 Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center OR $704,502.55 Total $20,146,301.18

Information about the systematic review that identifies models with evidence of effectiveness from research is available at the Home Visiting Evidence of Effectiveness website, https://homvee.acf.hhs.gov/

For more information about the Tribal Home Visiting program, visit https://www.acf.hhs.gov/ecd/tribal/tribal-home-visiting