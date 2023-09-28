Theta Labs' Web3 Digital Rights Video Technology Powers Exclusive Video Content at The Pet Collective

In a transformative collaboration, The Pet Collective and Theta Labs have integrated Theta’s Web3 Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology on The Pet Collective's website, allowing over five millions subscribers to access exclusive content. This integration marks a significant advancement in user-centric content delivery and the merging of innovative technology and digital content creation.

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Collective , the TMB brand renowned for its endearing and humorous pet content, has unveiled an innovative Web3 feature enabling users to unlock exclusive video content. This novel approach utilizes Theta Labs ’ patented Web3 DRM technology, enabling users to unlock exclusive video content gated behind utility NFTs.

This advancement highlights a seamless integration of Theta’s Web3 DRM technology directly on The Pet Collective's website, showcasing the capability to unlock premium, exclusive content in a more user-friendly and interactive manner. Visitors can experience this groundbreaking feature at no cost and access exclusive content by visiting Pet Collective’s NFT Unlock Page .

Theta's DRM technology is an end-to-end Web3 solution, integrating NFTs with digital rights management (DRM) to reshape content consumption. This pioneering technology facilitates transparent and immutable on-chain access rights to exclusive content, empowering content creators with the ability to oversee distribution.

The partnership between Theta and TMB represents a paradigm shift in content consumption, delivering enhanced value and engagement to The Pet Collective community. "It was simple to implement Theta's innovative technology directly on our website, which allowed us to offer our audience an easily accessible and immersive experience, enriched with exclusive content," said Jacob Salamon, Vice President of Business Development at TMB (parent company of The Pet Collective).

Mitch Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Theta Labs expressed his enthusiasm, “Integrating Theta’s patented digital rights technology within The Pet Collective website and apps not only demonstrates the versatility and adaptability of our platform but also paves the way for content creators to interact with their audience in novel and meaningful ways. We are excited to see how this integration will elevate engagement with millions of users and transform content interaction paradigms.”

This strategic collaboration with The Pet Collective is a testament to Theta Labs’ commitment to pioneering user-centric advancements in content interaction and delivery, showcasing its versatility in aligning content creators and consumers in a rapidly evolving media ecosystem.

About Theta Labs

Theta Labs pioneered Theta Network , the next-generation video and entertainment blockchain, and ThetaDrop NFT marketplace in partnership with Katy Perry, ABS-CBN, WPT, Jukin Media, Fuse Media, and others aiming to disrupt the digital collectibles industry. Theta’s Web3 infrastructure enables media and entertainment companies to drive incremental revenues, user engagement, and new Web3 business models. Theta Video API is a turn-key decentralized video API for developers offering significantly lower video transcoding, storage, and content delivery costs.

Theta’s enterprise validator and governance council is led by global leaders including Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Binance, Blockchain Ventures, DHVC, and gumi. Theta leverages its user base of millions of viewers on THETA.tv to seed its peer-to-peer video network along with premium content partnerships with Lionsgate, MGM Studios, NASA, and others. Popular video platforms integrated with Theta infrastructure include CONtv Anime, World Poker Tour, Cinedigm, Samsung VR, GFUEL, and other OTT media, entertainment, and live streaming services. Strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and Silicon Valley VCs, including DCM and Sierra Ventures.

Learn more at www.thetalabs.org



About The Pet Collective

About The Pet Collective: For the whole-heartedly pet obsessed, The Pet Collective exists to bring joy to pets and pet parents with the best pet videos, news, products, how-to's and more. The Pet Collective reaches tens of millions of animal lovers of all kinds across the world’s top streaming TV platforms -- including Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, XUMO, and now on IMDB TV -- and engages more than 45 million fans across social media. Learn more at http://www.thepetcollective.com



About TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com



Marco Lucchesini PR Executive EAK Digital marco.lucchesini-at-eakdigital.com