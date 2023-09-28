The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited Announces Early Completion of the Blue Water Bridge Rehabilitation Project

POINT EDWARD, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (The FBCL) proudly announces the early completion of the Blue Water Bridge's comprehensive rehabilitation project of First Blue Water Bridge (FBWB). Initially slated for an October 5 finish, both spans will be fully operational starting October 3, 2023, ahead of schedule. The FBCL’s steadfast commitment to maintaining safe and efficient international crossings has once again been reaffirmed with this project's successful early completion.



The project, which commenced earlier this year, focused on a range of significant improvements to enhance the bridge’s structural integrity. These included strengthening cross beams and replacing bearings, replacing expansion joints, conducting concrete deck repairs, and waterproofing the bridge deck followed by asphalt repaving of the Canadian portion of FBWB.

“We couldn't be happier to unveil the newly revitalized First Blue Water Bridge,” says Natalie Kinloch, Chief Executive Officer at The FBCL. “The credit for this early completion goes to our talented team, skilled workers and committed partners. Their extraordinary efforts have ensured timely work of utmost quality, and a safe crossing for our bridge users.”

The FBCL would like to extend their deepest gratitude to bridge users for their patience and understanding during the construction period. The Corporation is excited to welcome you back to a fully functional two-bridge operation, promising an enhanced user experience.

For ease and convenience, The FBCL promotes the use of the ConneXion pre-paid toll program, enabling swift, automated toll payments across all lanes. To join, visit federalbridge.ca/conneXion/. Users can also sync their ConneXion tags with Michigan's Edge Pass account system for additional benefits.

Stay updated on real-time traffic conditions by visiting The FBCL’s Traffic web page or follow @BlueWaterBridge on Twitter for regular updates.

For more information:

Alexandre Gauthier

Senior Communications Specialist

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

communications@federalbridge.ca

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

The FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. The FBCL’s mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

