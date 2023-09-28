THE WORLD TEA EXPO, AN INFUSION OF FRESH IDEAS, WILL BE HELD MARCH 18-20, 2024, AT THE LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER
Early bird registration is now openLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Questex introduces the newly rebranded World Tea Expo, blending fresh ideas, the latest trends, and new distribution channels with a focus on buying, selling, networking and education. The reimagined event will be held March 18 – 20, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and early bird registration is now open through Jan. 22, 2024.
World Tea Expo attracts a concentrated audience of tea buyers including retailers, tea shop and tearoom owners, restaurants, grocers, universities, health and wellness venues, bars, plus other hospitality venues looking for the latest tea products to support their business growth.
• Explore the immersive Expo Hall with over 200 suppliers and sample teas from around the world, plus kombucha, boba tea, spices, and botanicals. Discover the latest in packaging, technology, supplies, and the newest innovation; meet buyers, new prospects, and try new teas and tea cocktails at the enhanced Tea Bar.
• Set your business up for success by attending the expanded conference program with new conference tracks, data sessions, new tea primer certification, high profile industry keynote, and much more. Gain invaluable insights from industry legends, up-and-comers, and successful operators.
• Meet new prospects and existing customers at key networking events including the exciting meet and greet, opening night reception, first-time attendee happy hour, and a new industry happy hour.
New this year is the highly anticipated World Tea Expo Beverage Challenge, to be unveiled onsite and set to become the ultimate platform for individuals, companies, producers, and suppliers to showcase their craftsmanship, creativity, and dedication to the art of tea. Participants from around the world are invited to bring their passion and innovation to the forefront and compete for recognition and acclaim in various categories. Submissions will open Oct. 2, 2023 and full details including categories and FAQs can be found online.
“We are excited to present an evolved World Tea Expo that appeals to a rapidly changing global tea industry,” said Tim McLucas, Vice President of Bar & Restaurant Group. “This event is designed to stimulate business growth opportunities by connecting the international tea community and provides the most up to date education and trends data on how to appeal to today’s and tomorrow’s fast growing audience of new tea consumers. If you’re interested to discover innovative ways of engaging with new customers and eager to expand your business within the tea and hospitality sector, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. We look forward to welcoming the community to a revitalized World Tea Expo experience.”
2024 sponsors include: Shizuoka Bank, Smile Tea/Kagoshima Seicha, Sugimoto Seicha USA Inc, Dethlefsen & Balk, Harney & Sons Tea Co, DAMTUH, TEASY, Green Pot Tea Pte Ltd, CarePac, McCormick Flavor Solutions, Cup of Joe, Yoyo Foods Inc, Nepal Tea Collective, Snackpass, Chikiriya, Shen Xian Tea Co. Ltd, Camelot Tea, Glenburn Tea Direct, E. K. Int’l Co LTD, Starry Foods, Shalom Farms in Malawi, Hendrick’s Tea House, Apurva Organics, Firsd Tea, Seven Senses Organic, and more.
Early bird registration is now open for World Tea Expo at WorldTeaExpo.com. To book your exhibit space or to become a sponsor or advertiser, connect with Ellainy Karaboitis-Christopoulos at ekaraboitis@questex.com. Stay connected with World Tea Expo on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
About World Tea Expo
World Tea Expo creates a modern, dynamic, and collaborative platform that unites industry professionals, tea suppliers, and tea enthusiasts from around the world. Blending fresh ideas, the latest trends and new distribution channels with focused buying, selling, networking and education, World Tea Expo is your chance to capitalize on this growing category to the fullest. World Tea Expo is a division of the Questex Travel & Hospitality Group which also produces Bar & Restaurant Expo, Vibe Conference https://worldteaacademy.com/ and daily content on worldteanews.com and barandrestaurant.com.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
