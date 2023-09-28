Submit Comments by
FDA-2023-D-3900
The purpose of this guidance is to assist sponsors in the clinical development of drugs, biological products, therapeutic devices, and cell processing devices for the prevention or treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) or chronic graft-vs-host disease (cGVHD) after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Specifically, this guidance addresses FDA’s current thinking regarding the overall clinical development program and critical design elements for early and late phase trials for the intended populations. This guidance focuses on clinical trial design, statistical analysis, or other issues specific to aGVHD or cGVHD, and it does not contain a discussion of the general principles regarding statistical analysis, clinical trial design, or drug development.