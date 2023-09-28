EQAO Releases Provincial Assessment Results For 2022–2023 School Year: Data Show Encouraging Growth in Mathematics Achievement, While Literacy Skills Acquired by Students Remain Stable Across Ontario

Students in English- and French-Language Schools

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) has released provincial data from its 2022–2023 assessments, which marks the second year of the agency’s reporting on the student achievement results of its digitalized and modernized provincial assessments.



More than 580 000 students across the province completed EQAO assessments at the elementary and secondary levels of the English- and French-language school systems during the 2022–2023 school year. EQAO is reporting on achievement results as well as data from student questionnaires. This provides contextual and attitudinal information about student learning to build a fuller picture of learners’ contexts and the factors that influence achievement.

EQAO data provide an independent snapshot that shows whether students are meeting curriculum expectations in reading, writing and mathematics at key stages of their education.

ASSESSMENT DATA AND OBSERVATIONS

Because of the substantial changes to the assessments in the 2021–2022 school year (the shift from paper-based to digital; the introduction of new mathematics curricula, which required redesigned mathematics assessment components), and in the context of establishing up-to-date baselines for EQAO’s digital assessments, new trendlines were set and first used in 2021–2022.

Assessment results from last year are provided along with those from the 2022–2023 school year to show trends in achievement and attitudes over the last two years. Such analyses of results contribute to a better understanding of student learning over time.

STUDENTS IN ENGLISH-LANGUAGE SCHOOLS:

ASSESSMENTS OF READING, WRITING AND MATHEMATICS, PRIMARY AND JUNIOR DIVISIONS

The Assessments of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Primary Division (Grade 3) and Junior Division (Grade 6) are computer-based assessments that measure the reading, writing and mathematics skills students are expected to have learned by the end of Grades 3 and 6 according to The Ontario Curriculum.

PRIMARY DIVISION (GRADE 3)

According to the data from 2022–2023, Grade 3 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4), have remained stable in literacy relative to those in 2021–2022, and have increased slightly in mathematics.

Assessment results for all participating students:

73% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in reading (73% met the standard in 2021–2022).

65% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in writing (65% met the standard in 2021–2022).

60% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in mathematics (59% met the standard in 2021–2022).



Learners’ Context:

72% of Grade 3 students indicated that they like to read, and 73% that they think they are a good reader.

57% of Grade 3 students indicated that they like to write, and 56% that they think they are a good writer.

69% of Grade 3 students indicated that they like math, and 63% that they think they are good at math.

JUNIOR DIVISION (GRADE 6)

According to the data from 2022–2023, Grade 6 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4), have remained stable in literacy relative to those in 2021–2022, and have increased in mathematics.

Assessment results for all participating students:

84% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in reading (85% met the standard in 2021–2022).

84% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in writing (84% met the standard in 2021–2022).

50% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in mathematics (47% met the standard in 2021–2022).



Learners’ Context:

60% of Grade 6 students indicated that they like to read, and 69% that they think they are a good reader.

54% of Grade 6 students indicated that they like to write, and 48% that they think they are a good writer.

49% of Grade 6 students indicated that they like math, and 50% that they think they are good at math.

GRADE 9 ASSESSMENT OF MATHEMATICS

The Grade 9 Assessment of Mathematics is a computer adaptive assessment that measures the mathematics skills students are expected to have learned by the end of the Grade 9 mathematics course according to The Ontario Curriculum. With the implementation of a universal de-streamed mathematics curriculum in 2021, all Grade 9 students now write the same EQAO assessment.

According to the data from the 2021–2022 EQAO assessments, Grade 9 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4), have increased from those of 2021–2022.

Assessment results for all participating students:

54% of Grade 9 students met the provincial standard in mathematics (52% met the standard in 2021–2022).



Learners’ Context:

51% of Grade 9 students indicated that they like mathematics, and 53% that they think they are good at mathematics.

65% of Grade 9 students indicated that they think they understand most of the mathematics they are taught.

ONTARIO SECONDARY SCHOOL LITERACY TEST (OSSLT)

The OSSLT is a computer-based assessment that measures whether students are meeting the minimum standard for literacy across all subjects according to The Ontario Curriculum. First-time eligible students typically take the assessment in Grade 10.

According to the data from 2022–2023, overall success rates on the OSSLT are high, showing stability in the basic literacy skills acquired by Ontario students.

The gap in achievement between students enrolled in academic and those enrolled in applied courses continues to be an area that requires attention.

Assessment results for all participating students:

85% of first-time eligible students who wrote the OSSLT were successful (82% were successful in 2021–2022).

63% of previously eligible students who wrote the OSSLT were successful (85% were successful in 2021–2022). 1

91% of first-time eligible students enrolled in the academic course (108 976 enrolled students) were successful (the same percentage of students were successful in 2021–2022).

55% of first-time eligible students enrolled in the applied course (18 056 enrolled students) were successful (50% were successful in 2021–2022).

Learners’ Context:

48% of students indicated that they read on their own time, 74% of students indicated that they think they are a good reader, and 77% that they think they can read easily.

34% of students indicated that they write on their own time, 59% of students indicated that they think they are a good writer, and 62% that they think they can write easily.

STUDENTS IN FRENCH-LANGUAGE SCHOOLS: TESTS EN LECTURE, ÉCRITURE ET MATHÉMATIQUES, CYCLES PRIMAIRE ET MOYEN 2

The Test en lecture, écriture et mathématiques, cycle primaire (Grade 3) and cycle moyen (Grade 6), are computer-based assessments that measure the reading, writing and mathematics skills students are expected to have learned by the end of Grades 3 and 6 according to The Ontario Curriculum.

CYCLE PRIMAIRE (GRADE 3)

According to the data from 2022–2023, Grade 3 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4), have increased in mathematics and increased slightly in literacy relative to those from 2021–2022.

Assessment results for all participating students:

82% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in reading (81% met the standard in 2021–2022).

68% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in writing (67% met the standard in 2021–2022).

70% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in mathematics (67% met the standard in 2021–2022).



Learners’ Context:

69% of Grade 3 students indicated that they like to read, and 63% that they think they are a good reader.

59% of Grade 3 students indicated that they like to write, and 56% that they think they are a good writer.

80% of Grade 3 students indicated that they like math, and 69% that they think they are good at math.



CYCLE MOYEN (GRADE 6)

According to the data from 2022–2023, Grade 6 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4), have remained stable in literacy, relative to those in 2021–2022, and have increased in mathematics.

Assessment results for all participating students:

97% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in reading (97% met the standard in 2021–2022).

83% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in writing (80% met the standard in 2021–2022).

55% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in mathematics (50% met the standard in 2021–2022).



Learners’ Context:

59% of Grade 6 students indicated that they like to read, and 60% that they think they are a good reader.

53% of Grade 6 students indicated that they like to write, and 48% that they think they are a good writer.

63% of Grade 6 students indicated that they like math, and 57% that they think they are good at math.



TEST DE MATHÉMATIQUES, 9e ANNÉE

The Test de mathématiques, 9e année is a computer adaptive assessment that measures the mathematics skills students are expected to have learned by the end of the Grade 9 mathematics course according to The Ontario Curriculum. With the implementation of a universal de-streamed mathematics curriculum in 2021, all Grade 9 students now write the same EQAO assessment.

According to the data from 2021–2022, Grade 9 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4), have increased in mathematics relative to those from 2021–2022.

Assessment results for all participating students:

60% of Grade 9 students met the provincial standard in mathematics (56% met the standard in 2021–2022).



Learners’ Context:

50% of Grade 9 students indicated that they like mathematics, and 53% that they think they are good at mathematics.

66% of Grade 9 students indicated that they think they understand most of the mathematics they are taught.

TEST PROVINCIAL DE COMPÉTENCES LINGUISTIQUES (TPCL)

The TPCL is a computer-based assessment that measures whether students are meeting the minimum standard for literacy across all subjects according to The Ontario Curriculum. First-time eligible students typically take the assessment in Grade 10.

According to the data from 2022–2023, overall success rates on the TPCL are high, showing stability in the literacy skills acquired by Ontario students.

The gap in achievement between students enrolled in academic and those enrolled in applied courses continues to be an area that requires attention.

Assessment results for all participating students:

91% of first-time eligible students who wrote the TPCL were successful (89% were successful in 2021–2022).

76% of previously eligible students who wrote the TPCL were successful (91% were successful in 2021–2022). 3

97% of first-time eligible students enrolled in the academic course (5044 enrolled students) were successful (96% were successful in 2021–2022).

71% of first-time eligible students enrolled in the applied course (1172 enrolled students) were successful (69% were successful in 2021–2022).

Learners’ Context:

37% of students indicated that they read on their own time, 65% of students indicated that they think they are a good reader, and 73% of students indicated that they think they can read easily.

25% of students indicated that they write on their own time, 56% that they think they are a good writer, and 64% that they think they can write easily.



“EQAO is invested in supporting the growth of each student in Ontario and in helping ensure our publicly funded education system is accountable to Ontarians. Administered in elementary and secondary schools across the province, our large-scale assessments provide reliable data and evidence-informed insights into student learning and perceptions to facilitate student success. It is crucial that every Ontarian be able to access this data to support educational equity and inform initiatives leading to positive changes in the outcomes of the next generation.”

—Dr. Cameron Montgomery, Chair, EQAO



“After two-years of our new digital assessment program following the pandemic-related disruptions to the school system, it is encouraging to see progress in mathematics achievement while reading and writing achievement remains stable across the province. Data from EQAO’s modernized assessments provide important information about how students are doing at a specific time. It offers achievement results in addition to valuable insights on students’ own experiences as learners and can be best understood when examined over time to identify trends, thereby building a fuller picture of student learning. In conjunction with other credible information available, EQAO data is useful to the education community and other partners as we continue to support positive student outcomes across the province.

—Dan Koenig, Chief Executive Officer, EQAO.

