Aircraft Insulation Market Outlook 2023-2027: Forecast Market Size, Major Driver, And Key Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Aircraft Insulation Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Insulation Global Market Report 2023, the global aircraft insulation market is soaring to new heights, driven by technological advancements and a growing demand for lightweight insulation materials. The market has witnessed substantial growth, with the global aircraft insulation market size expanding from $7.39 billion in 2022 to $8.11 billion in 2023, reflecting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth trend is expected to persist, propelling the aircraft insulation market to an estimated $11.15 billion by 2027, with a projected CAGR of 8.3%.



Rising Demand for Lightweight Insulation Materials

A significant driver behind this impressive growth is the increasing demand for lightweight insulation materials within the aviation industry. These materials are characterized by their low thermal conductivity, allowing for reduced thickness while achieving the desired level of thermal performance. Lightweight insulation materials are an ideal choice for aircraft insulation due to their weight advantage compared to other industrial materials.

For example, in July 2021, the University of Bath, a UK-based public university, introduced a groundbreaking graphene oxide aerogel with a weight of only 2.1 kg/m3, making it the lightest sound insulation material ever manufactured. This development underscores the importance of lightweight insulation materials in aircraft insulation and their role in driving aircraft insulation market growth.

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Leading players in the aircraft insulation market include BASF SE, AVS Industries LLC, The 3M Company, Duracote Corporation, Boyd Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Rogers Corporation, Elmelin Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Johns Manville, Hutchinson SA, Polymer Technologies Inc., and Orcon Aerospace, Safran S.A. Technological advancements are a prominent trend in the industry, with major players and research institutes focusing on the development of innovative solutions to strengthen their positions.

For instance, in October 2021, researchers at Riga Technical University's Institute of Aeronautics, a Latvian technical university institute, introduced McBLADE, a multilayer metal-ceramic nanocoating created using nanotechnology for the aviation industry. McBLADE enables the modification of aircraft frames, interior components, and engine components to improve performance, fuel efficiency, and reduce operational costs. These nano coatings offer specialized functionalities such as electrical conductivity, electrical or thermal insulation, hydrophobicity, and light reflection, further enhancing the aircraft insulation landscape.

Regional Insights

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the aircraft insulation market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aircraft insulation market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation

The global aircraft insulation market is segmented into four key categories:

By Type: Thermal Insulation, Acoustic and Vibration Insulation, Electric Insulation By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles By Material: Foamed Plastics, Fiberglass, Mineral Wool, Ceramic-Based Materials, Other Materials By Application: Airframe, Propulsion System

Aircraft Insulation Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the aircraft insulation market size, aircraft insulation market segments, aircraft insulation market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

