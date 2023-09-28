Hunter Education Rule topic of public meeting

SANTA FE – The Department of Game and Fish is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to the Hunter Education Rule (19.31.11 NMAC), discussed at the State Game Commission meeting on Aug. 25, 2023.

A hybrid meeting will be held on Sept. 28, 2023 at the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Northwest Area Office at 7816 Alamo Road NW, Albuquerque, NM, from 6-7:30 p.m.

To attend via Zoom, please register at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E7kBKc-QTtC0xflJDVmudQ

Comments will be gathered at the time of meeting and can be submitted by email to DGF-HunterEducation-Rule@state.nm.us.