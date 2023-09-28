Jefferson Health and Solis Mammography Forge Dynamic Partnership to Elevate Mammography Services in the Greater Philadelphia Area

Addison, TX, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Health, a leading academic non-profit health system principally located in the greater Philadelphia region and New Jersey, and Solis Mammography, the nation’s largest independent provider of specialized breast health services have united their expertise and resources to establish a partnership aimed at revolutionizing mammography services across the tri-state area. This groundbreaking collaboration marks a significant milestone in the local healthcare landscape, promising exceptional accessibility, precision, and patient-centered care for the greater Philadelphia community.

Solis Mammography has been in the Philadelphia market since 2018, having successfully partnered with Einstein Healthcare Network in launching six breast imaging centers across the greater Philadelphia area. Einstein has since been integrated into Jefferson Health and now this expanded partnership with Solis Mammography will further the reach of Jefferson’s mammography care in the community.

Jefferson Health’s nationally acclaimed reputation for delivering world-class healthcare, combined with Solis Mammography's innovation leadership in mammography services form the cornerstone of the partnership. With a shared commitment of fostering superior breast health care, this collaboration seeks to redefine mammography services, ensuring that the community will have convenient access to state-of-the-art technology, an earliest stage breast cancer detection mindset, and compassionate care. In addition, Solis Mammography and Jefferson Health remain committed to Jefferson’s charity care policies, which will be maintained at all of the breast imaging centers.

“Jefferson Health is committed to providing personalized, high-quality and equitable care with a focus on innovation. This expanded relationship with Solis Mammography will seamlessly enhance access to advanced mammography services throughout the region and will build upon Jefferson’s community-based education and outreach programs,” said Baligh R. Yehia, MD, President, Jefferson Health.

“Our philosophy of care is centered around delivering an exceptional experience,” said Grant Davies, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solis Mammography. “As we build on Jefferson Health’s strong foundation with expanded access across the region, the patient experience will be further enhanced. By marrying technical innovation and superb clinical leadership with a high-touch, patient-centric experience, we’re able to advance our mission of early detection and save more lives.

About Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography, a premier women’s health company and the nation’s largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has been dedicated to elevating mammography services and maintaining breast health and peace of mind for almost 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 120 centers in 14 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Columbus, Nashville, North Carolina, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and, through its affiliated brands Washington Radiology and Progressive Radiology, Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography is pioneering a boutique-style retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

For more information on partnering with the nation’s leader in breast health services, go here: https://info.solismammo.com/partnership.html

About Jefferson Health:

Nationally ranked, Jefferson, which is principally located in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey, is reimagining health care and higher education to create unparalleled value. Jefferson is more than 42,000 people strong, dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow’s professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical, and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College and Kanbar College of Design, Engineering, and Commerce, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and three schools offering 200 undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,400 students. Jefferson Health, nationally ranked as one of the top health care systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia area, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 17 hospitals and over 50 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson Health Plans is a not-for-profit managed health care organization providing a broad range of health coverage options in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 35 years.

Anne Warren Solis Mammography anne.warren@solismammo.com Ashley Jefferson Jefferson Health Ashley.jefferson@jefferson.edu