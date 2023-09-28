UpperEdge Launches Beta for Market Intelligence Platform – Empowers Buyers to Optimize IT Service Provider Negotiations

The Market Intelligence Platform levels the playing field for buy-side enterprises by providing them with real-time, precise and actionable insights to streamline their IT service provider negotiations and drive better outcomes.

Boston, MA, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpperEdge is helping businesses modernize and simplify their service provider rate negotiations and cut associated IT services spend with the release of a limited Beta for their Market Intelligence Platform, a groundbreaking new solution for service provider rate analysis. The Market Intelligence Platform provides businesses with the ability to compare and benchmark IT service provider rates in real-time to current market conditions for similarly situated services and projects.

Service provider relationships have become a critical and dependent pillar of modern business operations. Given the foundational importance of these relationships, coupled with the variability of macro-economic conditions, there is an increasing need for companies to ensure their service provider projects and services are competitively priced.

UpperEdge’s platform leverages over $55B in IT services spend to provide accurate and precise service provider rate benchmarking across the IT services category. "IT services spend represents the largest portion of company IT budgets”, said UpperEdge CEO, David Blake. “IT organizations and their respective vendor management and procurement teams have always struggled with service provider resource rate mapping and obtaining precise and relevant comparative service provider resource rate benchmarking when they need it most. RFP processes can only take you so far, and a lot of organizations look to their preferred supplier base to streamline sourcing. Until now, companies have lacked a sophisticated tool to gain real-time access to service provider rate benchmarking and insights that streamline sourcing decisions and improve negotiated outcomes.”

UpperEdge’s Chief Technology Officer, Marc Grzeskowiak, who is leading the development and rollout of the platform, has firsthand experience with the challenges of sourcing and negotiating enterprise IT services agreements. He says the tool is a gamechanger for IT and procurement teams.

“UpperEdge has been successfully delivering white glove IT spend benchmarking services to its clients for over 13 years,” said Grzeskowiak. “As part of our platform development, we leveraged our industry leading experience, intellectual property, proven proprietary methodology and extensive database of rates to power the most in-depth and precise IT service provider benchmarking platform in the industry”. The Beta release of the Market Intelligence Platform offers comprehensive insights into each customer’s portfolio of service provider rates, presents comparative rate analysis and offers real-time execution of UpperEdge’s proprietary rate benchmarks.

The Market Intelligence Platform is immediately available under a limited Beta release. This select group of Beta customers will have access to the platform’s full suite of capabilities, being able to realize the benefits and value of access to real-time benchmarking while also providing input into the future platform roadmap. Companies interested in participating in UpperEdge’s Beta release can click the following to learn more and join the waitlist: https://vip-home.upperedge.com/

About UpperEdge:

UpperEdge is the only independent IT advisory firm that empowers enterprise organizations to maximize the value of their IT vendor relationships by providing market and vendor intelligence, sourcing and negotiation best practices, and transformation project execution strategies for their most strategic IT initiatives. Visit www.upperedge.com for more information.

