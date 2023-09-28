From Broken Defeat to Abundant Belief: New 30-Day Devotional IN HEAVENLY PLACES Offers Hope Through Life’s Greatest Trials

Sheila Gilmore shares personal lessons and spiritual truths from heartbreak in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With life comes pain. Whether facing the loss of a loved one, rejection or betrayal, heartbreak comes for one and all. Having faced her own fair share of heartbreak, author Sheila Gilmore felt broken by life, but as she stared down the face of defeat, she made an incredible discovery – only when her heart was cracked wide open did she uncover the depths of her faith. Seeking to inspire others with her personal testament, she presents a 30-day devotional offering strength and encouragement to those who feel crushed under the weight of life’s challenges.

“In Heavenly Places,” Gilmore invites readers on a transformative journey from defeat to heavenly places, redirecting them to pursue a more intimate relationship with Jesus Christ. Each entry serves as a valuable reminder that every trial in life leads to a new discovery, a new facet of Christ’s beauty and nature. Ministering to anyone who has come face-to-face with feelings of brokenness, Gilmore relates the many lessons and spiritual truths she gathered through many trials and many tears. “How we handle the pain of tribulations in life makes the difference between living a life of defeat or an abundant life in the warmth of Jesus’ embrace,” Gilmore says. “I chose to cling to Jesus.”

“In Heavenly Places” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, Sheila Gilmore graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a BSE in elementary education and dedicated several years to teaching young minds before embracing an “early retirement.” A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she ministers at Jehovah Jireh Church alongside her husband who serves as an Associate Pastor and District Evangelist. Together, they dedicate their time to ministry and street evangelism. They are also passionate about raising cattle, carrying on their family’s legacy as second-generation farmers. She lives in Wooster, Arkansas with her husband, on the same cattle farm where her husband grew up.

