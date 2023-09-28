Federal Cost-of-Living Adjustments Result in Increased SNAP Benefits Starting October 1, 2023

Newsroom Increased Maximum Allotments and Deductions for SNAP Households for Fiscal Year 2024

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will provide higher monthly household benefits to over 300,000 Louisiana households beginning October 1, 2023, thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) cost-of-living adjustment for Federal Fiscal Year 2024.

To address the impact of inflation on SNAP recipients’ benefits, the USDA annually adjusts SNAP monthly allotments in accordance with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI) trends, as rising costs can potentially lead to a decline in the ability to afford vital, nutritious foods essential to health and well-being.

For Fiscal Year 2024, maximum monthly food allotments will see an increase according to household size. For example, the maximum benefit for a single-member household will rise from $281 to $291 per month. Meanwhile, a household of three will experience an increase from $740 to $766 per month.

Household Size Oct. 1, 2021 Oct. 1, 2022 Oct. 1, 2023 1 $250 $281 $291 2 $459 $516 $535 3 $658 $740 $766 4 $835 $939 $973 5 $992 $1,116 $1,155 6 $1,190 $1,339 $1,386 7 $1,316 $1,480 $1,532 8 $1,504 $1,691 $1,751 Each additional person + $188 +$211 +$219

The minimum monthly allotment remains at $23.

These changes are expected to impact those with little to no income who are currently receiving the maximum benefit amount.

Income Thresholds and Deductions Adjusted

Changes in income thresholds and deductions will also lead to an increase in monthly benefits for some SNAP households starting October 1, 2023.

Income eligibility standards, tied to inflation and the federal poverty level, are being adjusted, with increased gross and net monthly income limits for households. A single-person household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $1,580 (up $107), and a net monthly income limit of $1215 (up $82), while a single-person Broad-Based Categorically Eligible (BBCE) household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $2,430 (up $165). A household of three, on the other hand, will be limited to a gross monthly income of $2,694 (up $199) and a net monthly income of $2,072 (up $152), with a BBCE household having a gross monthly income limit of $4,144 (up $305). A household is considered a BBCE household if they qualify for non-cash benefits such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or State maintenance of effort (MOE) funded assistance.

Household Size Max Gross Monthly

Eligibility Standard

130% Poverty Max Gross Monthly

Eligibility Standard

200% Poverty Max Net Monthly

Eligibility Standard

100% Poverty 1 $1,580 $2,430 $1,215 2 $2,137 $3,287 $1,644 3 $2,694 $4,144 $2,072 4 $3,250 $5,000 $2,500 5 $3,807 $5,857 $2,929 6 $4,364 $6,714 $3,357 7 $4,921 $7,570 $3,785 8 $5,478 $8,427 $4,214 Each additional person + $557 +$857 +$429

The resource limit for qualifying households with at least one person aged 60 or older or disabled remains at $4,250. For all other eligible households, it remains at $2,750.

Additionally, the monthly standard deduction has risen by $5 to $198, and the shelter cap has increased to $672, up by $48. Households where all members are homeless and have qualifying shelter expenses can now receive a shelter deduction of $179.66, up from the previous $166.81.

For more information about SNAP, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/snap.

About the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

DCFS is the state agency responsible for keeping children safe, helping individuals and families become self-sufficient and providing refuge during disasters. The Division of Family Support administers the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP (formerly known as Food Stamps), Workforce Development (SET for Success), Child Support Enforcement, Disability Determination Services, and federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. The Child Welfare Division manages Child Protection Investigations, Family Services, Foster Care and Adoption Services. Through its Division of Emergency Preparedness and Response, DCFS supports the state's disaster response and recovery functions that involve evacuation, sheltering, emergency food assistance and human services. For more information, visit www.dcfs.la.gov.

