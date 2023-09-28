Grupo Bimbo Will Donate More Than 2.8 Million Slices of Bread to Help Those Who Need it Most

Through the Bimbo Global Race, Grupo Bimbo committed to donating 20 slices of bread for each person registered.



This year, the Bimbo Global Race had 120 thousand people in the physical race globally and more than 300 thousand participants, including virtual runners.

The United States – where Bimbo Bakeries USA, part of Grupo Bimbo, is headquartered – was among the countries with the highest number of participants this year.



HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the world’s leading bakery and parent company to Bimbo Bakeries USA, celebrated the 8th Bimbo Global Race, a social cause event to support active lifestyles and food donations to vulnerable communities. This year’s event had more than 300 thousand participants in 24 different cities from 17 countries worldwide. Thanks to the participation of hundreds of families who joined this movement, Grupo Bimbo will donate 2.8 million slices of bread to food banks to help those who need it most.

In this year’s in-person race, the United States was among the countries with the highest registrations in California with 8,000 participants. It followed Mexico with 38,000 participants, Brazil with 13,000, Spain with 11,500 and Chile with 10,000. In addition, thanks to its available virtual format, the race registered runners from countries such as Australia, Hungary, and Holland, demonstrating that people want to help regardless of borders.

Alberto Levy, Global Marketing VP at Grupo Bimbo, said: "We are very pleased to see that more than 120 thousand people took to the streets – and another 180 thousand from their homes – to run, walk, and spend a day with their families and friends with a clear objective: to help those who need it most. Thanks to their participation, we will donate 2.8 million slices of bread worldwide. We are grateful to each participant who joined this great community to share the good and help us nourish a better world."

The Bimbo Global Race is the company's most important sporting and social cause event. In addition, for the first time this year, the company partnered with Special Olympics, the world’s largest sports program for people with intellectual disabilities, in countries such as Colombia and Honduras. In this way, athletes of this organization were invited to the race to continue promoting a more inclusive world through sport.

The theme of the 2023 event was "The Good We Share," highlighting the joy that comes from sharing good times with loved ones.

For more information on Bimbo Global Race 2023, please visit: https://bimboglobalrace.com/region/mx/index.html

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the world’s leading company in the baking industry, as well as a relevant player in the snack category. It has 216 bakeries and plants and over 1,500 sales centers strategically located in 34 countries in America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Its main product lines include mainstream bread, salty and sweet baked goods, cookies, cream-filled cakes, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, flatbread, salty snacks, and more. Grupo Bimbo manufactures more than 9,000 products and has one of the largest distribution networks in the world, with over 3.5 point of sale, 56,000 routes, and 145,000 associates. Its shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker BIMBO and in the U.S. over-the-counter market through a Level 1 ADR program, under the ticker BMBOY.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Bairds®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

