Student entries invited in contest on importance of Bill of Rights

The United States Courts within the Seventh and Eighth Circuits are hosting the Fourth Annual Bill of Rights Day Contest and we want YOU to be a part of it!

Students in Grades 5-12 from Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin are encouraged to submit art and essays on the importance of the Bill of Rights. See detailed prompts and guidelines in the link provided below. Be as creative as you like!

Submission deadline is Oct 29, 2023. Finalists from each grade level will receive a $50 prize and advance to the finals. Grand prize winners will be awarded a $500 cash prize, be able to take part in a virtual award ceremony with a federal judge on Wednesday, December 6, and have their name and submission shared on the websites of the participating United States District Courts.

Finalists will be notified before Thanksgiving and grand prize winners will be announced at the LIVE virtual event on December 6, 2023. Must be present to win the grand prize. Event registration information below.

Detailed guidelines for submissions and more contest information can be found at the following website: https://judiciallearningcenter.org/bill-of-rights-day/