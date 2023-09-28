Attorney General Jackley Announces Grand Jury Indicts Two Prison Inmates For Attack on Officers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that two state prison inmates have been indicted on charges, including Attempted First Degree Murder, for their attack on two state correctional officers Aug. 24, 2023 at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

A Minnehaha County Grand Jury Tuesday indicted inmates Lester M. Monroe, 48, and Kyle L. Jones, 30, for Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer and Aggravated Assault Against a Department of Corrections Employee. The Attempted First Degree Murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The Aggravated Assault charges carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Jones also was indicted on a charge of Simple Assault Against a Department of Corrections Employee involving a second correctional officer. The charge carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

The first correctional officer was assaulted by the two inmates in Unit D of the Jameson Annex. The second officer was attacked when they arrived to help their colleague. Both officers were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

The State Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. The Attorney General’s Office is handling the prosecution.

Inmates Monroe and Jones are being held at the State Penitentiary. They are presumed innocent under the U. S. Constitution.

