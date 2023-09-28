Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,759 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces Grand Jury Indicts Two Prison Inmates For Attack on Officers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that two state prison inmates have been indicted on charges, including Attempted First Degree Murder, for their attack on two state correctional officers Aug. 24, 2023 at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

A Minnehaha County Grand Jury Tuesday indicted inmates Lester M. Monroe, 48, and Kyle L. Jones, 30, for Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer and Aggravated Assault Against a Department of Corrections Employee. The Attempted First Degree Murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The Aggravated Assault charges carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Jones also was indicted on a charge of Simple Assault Against a Department of Corrections Employee involving a second correctional officer. The charge carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

The first correctional officer was assaulted by the two inmates in Unit D of the Jameson Annex. The second officer was attacked when they arrived to help their colleague. Both officers were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

The State Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. The Attorney General’s Office is handling the prosecution.

Inmates Monroe and Jones are being held at the State Penitentiary. They are presumed innocent under the U. S. Constitution.

                                                        -30-

 

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces Grand Jury Indicts Two Prison Inmates For Attack on Officers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more