Quess GTS and Proviniti Enter into Strategic Partnership to Drive ServiceNow solutions for Enterprise Customers

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Quess GTS, a leading provider of Digital Transformation, Cloud Optimization, Cyber, Automation, Platform Modernization and Managed Services and Proviniti, a global consulting services firm with specialized focus in ServiceNow domain-led solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy ServiceNow industry solutions across targeted vertical industries globally.



Pinaki Kar, CEO, Quess GTS said: “We are seeing increasing enterprise demand and adoption of ServiceNow applications in Insurance and our other key verticals, especially to drive accelerated Digital Transformation and Optimization agendas. With Proviniti’s deep and proven expertise in ServiceNow delivery along with our industry, automation and managed infrastructure services skills, we can together help customers drive large-scale transformation projects across the enterprise and achieve targeted cost efficiencies. We are pleased to partner with Proviniti teams to strengthen our ServiceNow capabilities and provide innovative, enterprise solutions to our joint customers.”

Steven McCaffrey, Founder & Managing Partner, Proviniti, adds: “We are super excited about the Quess GTS partnership. Our teams are jointly driving next-gen ServiceNow solutions and digital transformation impact for global customers, which combines Proviniti’s capabilities across all key ServiceNow platform offerings combined with Quess GTS’ client relationships in the insurance, healthcare, financial services, and other commercial industries.

This new alliance will also help customers leverage their investments in Automation and AI by utilizing ServiceNow’s powerful GenerativeAI capabilities, as part of the NOW Platform across IT service management (ITSM), IT Asset Management (ITAM), Customer Service Management (CSM), and Employee experience (CX). The joint solutions will drive optimization across the entire enterprise by connecting disparate departments, systems, and silos and automating processes to increase productivity and enable seamless work experiences.

About Quess GTS

Quess GTS, (www.quessgts.com), is a global technology leader with offices in United States, Canada, India, and Manilla. Quess GTS is recognized as a leader in Insurance platform modernization and Digital transformation particularly in the Commercial and Specialty Insurance areas with leading Carriers, MGAs, TPAs and Brokers as customers. Quess GTS is also active in the Healthcare, Financial Services, Real Estate, and Commercial industries where the emphasis is often infrastructure related services including Cyber Prevention, Managed Services, DevOps, and Cloud Optimization. Our teams provide full-service consulting, implementation, testing, managed services, and specialized staffing skills to meet the growth needs of our customers.

About Proviniti

Proviniti (www.proviniti.com) is a recognized leader in providing best-of-breed technology and digital transformation solutions to global clients, with operations across US, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Proviniti has deep expertise in ServiceNow platform solutions to provide Advisory, Design, Transformation, Consulting & Implementation and Managed Services across the latest NOW platform offerings and Finance Supply Chain Connected solutions. Proviniti customers include leading organizations such as Fiserv, Northern Trust, Samsung, ShopRite, and many more. Proviniti is backed by River Capital Group Ventures, an established Private Equity firm with investments across diverse IT and NextGen platforms and innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Frank Bianchi, Vice President, Quess GTS, fbianchi@quessgts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acb0aaf0-9a18-4ffe-b21d-67080c277f8e